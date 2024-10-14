Flames Hoping Mantha Can Continue Boosting Trade Value

Anthony Mantha has been everything and more that the Calgary Flames organization and its fan base could have asked for. The 30-year-old got things going with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in his Flames debut, and hasn’t cooled off since. Through three games, he sits with two goals and four points, and has formed an excellent line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil.

Related: 4 Flames Who Will Outperform Their Contracts This Season

Mantha was the biggest signing in what was a relatively quiet free agency period for the Flames. They were able to get him to agree to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, which seemed to be tidy work given the success he has had throughout his career.

Given the term and where the Flames are at as an organization, it felt and continues to feel rather obvious that he will eventually be dealt to a playoff contender, whether on the day of the trade deadline or in the weeks ahead. What the return will be remains to be seen, but if he keeps playing like this, it may be even bigger than the most optimistic fans would have imagined.

Mantha Capable of Netting First-Round Pick

The criticism of Mantha throughout his lengthy career is his compete level. There are games where he can be the best player on the ice, only to leave you wanting more for lengthy stretches. So far, Flames fans have been treated to witnessing him at his best. Now, they just need to hope that a slump isn’t upcoming.

Should Mantha continue to play at this pace through 50 or so games, he could very well net the Flames a first-round pick, whether it be in 2025 or 2026, in return. That would be quite the get for general manager Craig Conroy, who risked nothing whatsoever to sign the 6-foot-5 forward this summer.

Anthony Mantha, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

What obtaining a first for Mantha would also do is add even more draft capital to an organization that already has an abundance of it. Over the next two drafts, the Flames have a combined 17 draft picks, four of which are first-rounders. Adding a fifth first-round pick would make their already bright-looking future all the more exciting.

While Mantha seems to be the most obvious trade candidate on the Flames roster, he isn’t the only one who is likely to be moved. Another skilled forward who may be shipped out ahead of the deadline is Andrei Kuzmenko, who Conroy acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Kuzmenko fit in seamlessly with the Flames last season, scoring 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games. He’s yet to find the back of the net in 2024-25, but has remained productive with four assists through three outings. Much like Mantha, he is capable of netting a first-round pick, or perhaps a very intriguing prospect, in return.

Flames Need to Remain Patient

Due to the fact that the Flames have impressed in the early going and sit 3-0-0 on the season, some are suggesting they keep both Mantha and Kuzmenko, and perhaps add some more players given their large amount of cap space. While it may seem tempting, it would be an extremely unwise move for Conroy to make.

Related: Flames Would Be Making Mistake Extending Kuzmenko

For far too many years, the Flames were an extremely mediocre team. If they were to abandon their long-term plan of a rebuild, the years of mediocrity would only continue. The best move for Conroy to make is to continue building towards the future with the goal of building a true Stanley Cup contender. Trading both players, particularly Mantha, would help do just that. In the meantime, fans should be rooting to see them put up big numbers offensively in order to help ensure they net big returns.