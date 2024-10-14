Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Rangers – 10/14/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (1-1-0) at RANGERS (1-0-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, MSG
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Tyler Motte
Austin Watson — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Olli Maatta — Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Christian Fischer (upper body)
Status report
- Watson was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. He will replace Fischer, a forward, who is out because of an injury sustained during a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
- The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids on Monday after he cleared waivers.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
- Brodzinski will replace Rempe in the Rangers lineup. Rempe, a forward, played 3:40 in New York’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.
