Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Red Wings – 10/10/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SN360

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Rutger McGroarty — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Tristan Jerry

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Status report

– The Penguins did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte — Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta – Erik Gustafsson

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Cam Talbot

Injured: None

Status report

– Husso will get the opening night start with the Red Wings carrying three goalies for the second straight season.

