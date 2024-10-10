NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers signed Carter Verhaeghe, is Sam Bennett next? Meanwhile, one insider confirms that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Timothy Liljegren and another says the team and defenseman Jake McCabe are talking about an extension. Is Mikko Rantanen shutting down contract talks with the Colorado Avalanche? Finally, is Evgeni Malkin thinking about retirement?

Panthers May Shift Focus to Re-Signing Sam Bennett After Verhaeghe Extension

With Carter Verhaeghe locked up, the Florida Panthers may now turn their attention to keeping another key piece of their core: Sam Bennett. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Bennett could be the next priority for the Panthers as he enters the final year of his four-year, $17.7 million contract.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bennett, 28, will become an unrestricted free agent next summer if a deal isn’t reached. The veteran center is coming off three consecutive seasons of 40-plus points and scored two goals in Florida’s season opener. Last season, Bennett registered 20 goals and 21 assists in 69 games before excelling in the playoffs, posting 14 points in 19 games during the Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Pagnotta estimates that a new long-term deal for Bennett could carry an annual cap hit between $6 million and $7 million.

Maple Leafs Looking For a Home For Timothy Liljegren

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping defenseman Timothy Liljegren. He writes, in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “Sounds like Toronto is working to find a landing spot for Timothy Liljegren. He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with.”

The statement seems to suggest that the Maple Leafs and the defenseman are unhappy with the way things have gone since he signed his new deal and speculation is that head coach Craig Berube doesn’t see Liljegren as a fit and GM Brad Treliving wasn’t necessarily ever sold on the blueliner. His $3 million cap hit for the next two seasons might be challenging to move, but the organization is checking around to see if anyone with cap space might be interested.

Leafs and McCabe Keep Talking About an Extension

In other Maple Leafs news, Pagnotta writes that the Leafs and defenseman Jake McCabe are still talking about a possible contract extension. Pagnotta writes, “It certainly sounds like, and the update I got ahead of this game here on Tuesday, is that they’re having pretty decent conversations and that those negotiations could intensify in the coming days.”

Mikko Rantanen Won’t Negotiate During Regular Season

Colorado Avalanche star forward Mikko Rantanen has indicated he won’t engage in contract extension talks during the regular season, according to reporter Adrian Dater on his Substack (via Pro Hockey Rumors). He notes that his source refutes earlier reports that the two sides were close to an agreement.

Dater, citing NHL sources, suggests that Rantanen’s camp could be leveraging the possibility of free agency next summer to increase pressure on Avalanche management. If the Avalanche feel they can’t lock up Rantanen long-term, it could spark significant trade speculation. Losing Rantanen would be a huge blow for Colorado, but trading him could yield a considerable return.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin hinted that the final two years of his four-year, $24.4 million contract might be his last in the NHL. However, Malkin, 37, told The Athletic that he won’t retire until he experiences the playoffs again.