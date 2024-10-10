Maple Leafs Reportedly Trying to Trade Timothy Liljegren

The Toronto Maple Leafs got their season going against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (Oct. 9) as they look to find more success and end their Stanley Cup drought, having gone without winning one since 1967. While they had some bright spots in their first game of the 2024-25 regular season, there was one player noticeably absent, defender Timothy Liljegren. With their strengthened defensive depth, there is no spot for him in their lineup anymore, and some fans began to wonder if a trade could be coming. In a recent 32 Thoughts article from Elliotte Friedman, it was confirmed that they are trying to move Liljegren and find him a new home.

Liljegren is from Kristianstad, Sweden, and has played 196 games in the NHL, scoring 14 goals and adding 51 assists for 65 points (a 0.33 points-per-game average). He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at 17th overall by the Maple Leafs after a strong season in Sweden split between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and the J20 SuperElite with Rogle BK and their affiliated teams. He had five points in 19 games in the SHL, and seven points through 12 games in the SuperElite league.

Liljegren should have some interest from teams looking to bolster their defensive depth since he is a right-shot defender and is capable of playing top-four minutes. At 25 years old, he still has plenty of playing time in front of him and while he hasn’t yet found a way to become a full-time NHL defender with the Maple Leafs, a fresh start should be exactly what he needs to boost his confidence and remain at the NHL level.

Tanev & OEL Pushed Liljegren Down Depth Chart

The Maple Leafs made sure to bolster their defensive depth after a tough showing last season exposed their lack of defensive strength. With the additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, they were able to put together a lineup that could be considered championship caliber, so now it’s a matter of putting everything together and winning games. However, those two being signed led to Liljegren being pushed down the depth chart. While Friedman mentioned that the situation is one neither side is happy about, it’s something they have to deal with.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When considering which teams could take a stab at acquiring Liljegren, there will be plenty. The Edmonton Oilers likely would have checked in on his availability but with their cap issues, they probably won’t have the assets or money to be able to make something work. The Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning could also check in if they wanted to bolster their defensive depth, but they likely wouldn’t be willing to pay a hefty asking price.

Potential Trade Destinations

Rebuilding teams like the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, or Calgary Flames could give him a fresh start and an increased role this season, which might be enticing to him, and each of those teams has more prospects and draft picks to part with.

At the end of the day, it seems like Liljegren’s time in Toronto is coming to an end. The Maple Leafs should be able to get back a mid-round draft pick in any trade for him, which should be more than enough for them considering they don’t have a spot for him this season. Right now, it seems like a matter of when, not if, he’ll be moved.

