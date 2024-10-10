Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Predators – 10/10/24

The Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (0-0-0) at PREDATORS (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Matt Dumba
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)
Status report
– Back is expected to make his NHL debut for the Stars.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Stars, Bruins, Senators
- Dallas Stars’ Jersey History Ranked
- NHL Rumors: Senators, Flames, Stars, Oilers, Bruins
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino — Colton Sissons — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Juuse Saros (lower body)
Status report
– Saros participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday, but Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said he had not yet made a decision on the goalie’s status; Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice following the skate.
More from THW:
- Predators Notes: Saros Listed as Day-to-Day, Murray Recalled
- Get to Know New Nashville Predator Scott Wedgewood
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player