Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Predators – 10/10/24

The Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (0-0-0) at PREDATORS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Matt Dumba

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)

Status report

– Back is expected to make his NHL debut for the Stars.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault

Philip Tomasino — Colton Sissons — Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Juuse Saros (lower body)

Status report

– Saros participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday, but Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said he had not yet made a decision on the goalie’s status; Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice following the skate.

