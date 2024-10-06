NHL Rumors: Senators, Flames, Stars, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators aren’t rushing a deal for Linus Ullmark. Meanwhile, could the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames make for good trade partners? Finally, what kind of pressure is being placed on Stuart Skinner this season by the Edmonton Oilers? And, if Skinner rises to meet expectations, what does that mean for a contract extension?

Senators Taking Cautious Approach with Linus Ullmark Contract Talks

The Ottawa Senators are taking a patient approach when it comes to potential contract extension talks with goaltender Linus Ullmark. Despite Ullmark looking sharp in preseason action, the team isn’t rushing into negotiations just yet.

During a segment on TSN, Pierre LeBrun and Jay Onrait discussed the Senators’ strategy. Team owner Michael Andlauer emphasized that the priority right now is to let Ullmark settle in with the team and get comfortable in Ottawa. The organization wants Ullmark and his family to feel at ease before starting any serious contract discussions.

Andlauer mentioned that they want a long-term relationship with the standout goaltender, but they’re handling the situation with “kid gloves”. At the moment, the focus is on letting Ullmark start the season without added pressure.

Senators’ President of Hockey Operations, Steve Staois, will eventually step in when the time is right, but for now, it’s all about Ullmark getting accustomed to his new surroundings. Fans can expect contract talks to heat up later in the season as Ullmark finds his rhythm with the team.

Stars Could Target Flames’ Rasmus Andersson for Stanley Cup Push

As part of his column on bold moves for all 32 NHL teams, Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon has speculated that the Dallas Stars could make a bold move this season to upgrade their defense for a Stanley Cup run. Dixon predicts that the Stars might trade young forward Mavrik Bourque to the Calgary Flames in exchange for top-four defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bourque, a former first-round pick, has just one NHL game under his belt but is expected to push for a permanent spot this season. With Dallas looking to strengthen their blue line, he could be a valuable trade chip. Meanwhile, Andersson, 27, has been a key piece for the Flames and carries a reasonable $4.55 million cap hit through 2025-26. He’s made it through the first waves of sell-offs as the Flames rebuild, but there is talk that he could be a hot commodity this season.

While he has a six-team no-trade list, joining a contending team like the Stars might appeal to him. For the Flames, if they continue to sell, Bourque could be an enticing target before the trade deadline.

Heavy Workload Awaits Stuart Skinner as Oilers’ Unquestioned Starter

Stuart Skinner is poised to shoulder a significant burden for the Edmonton Oilers this season, stepping into the role of the team’s undisputed starting goaltender for the first time in his career. With Jack Campbell no longer a viable option to split starts, Skinner is expected to play 55-60 games, according to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal.

This increase in workload places Skinner among the league’s top netminders in terms of starts, alongside names like Juuse Saros, Alexandar Georgiev, and Connor Hellebuyck, who led the NHL last season. Leavins writes:

In other words, Stuart Skinner will need to perform like one of the best goaltenders in the entire NHL for the Edmonton Oilers to return to the Cup finals and this time…win that Game 7. source – ‘Of the 9 Things the Edmonton Oilers need to return to the Cup final, this guy is #1’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 10/06/2024

If Skinner performs at an elite level, he could be in line for a substantial raise. With Jeremy Swayman’s recent contract extension in Boston resetting the market for goaltenders with similar experience, Skinner’s value could soar. The Oilers may want to consider negotiating an extension on July 1 to lock him in before the rising salary cap inflates his potential cap hit.

Swayman signed for eights years at $8.25 million per season. He’s got $23 million in bonuses and a no-trade clause. Can the Oilers afford that if Skinner’s numbers look similar after this season?