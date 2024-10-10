Predators Notes: Saros Listed as Day-to-Day, Murray Recalled

The Nashville Predators begin their 2024-25 season against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The roster was set for the club. They have Luke Evangelista, Filip Forsberg, Mark Jankowski, Jonathan Marchessault, Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O’Reilly, Juuso Parssinen, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, and Philip Tomasino for the 13 forwards. They also have six defensemen listed: Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Luke Schenn, and Brady Skjei. The goalies who made the team are Juuse Saros and Scott Wedgewood.

The remaining two moves the Predators made included putting defenseman Marc Del Gaizo on waivers, which he cleared and was assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL. The other was assigning defender Tanner Molendyk to the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL). That brought Nashville’s roster to 21 players.

However, as the first game of 2024-25 approaches, the Predators’ opening night lineup may already have changed.

Juuse Saros Has a Lower-Body Injury

Saros’ status for Thursday’s game is questionable. He suffered a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. The team has already recalled netminder Matt Murray in case he needs to be the backup. If Saros is unable to go, Wedgewood would take the starting role. This news takes some excitement out of the anticipation of the home opener. It will be the official debut for newcomers Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei. Nashville had a busy and productive offseason, and there has been a buildup since these free-agent signings were made. Saros himself also had big news, as he re-signed with the Predators on an eight-year extension. It would be tough for the team if their number one goalie would have to sit that first game out, especially against a top divisional opponent in the Stars.

The good news for the team and fans is that Saros is only listed as day-to-day. Even if he does miss the Dallas game, it does not appear that he will miss too much time after that. His status is something that will continue to be monitored. There will be more clarity on the situation coming.

Stastney Placed on the Non-Roster List

Some other news surrounding Nashville was on their defense. The blue line for the Predators has been set ahead of their first game against the Stars. One of the players who was projected during the offseason to make the team was Spencer Stastney. The 24-year-old was not at the franchise’s training camp for personal reasons. On Monday, the club placed him on the injured non-roster list, with the reason listed as personal.

Spencer Stastney, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Stastney was drafted by the Predators in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He has suited up in 28 games between two campaigns in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In that span, he scored two goals and provided four assists for six points. He also has played in parts of three AHL seasons with the Admirals. He produced the following stats during those campaigns:

2021-22: zero points in two games

2022-23: five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 56 games

2023-24: five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 44 games

Time will tell when Stastney will be back and playing for the Predators or the Admirals.

The Predators’ October Schedule

Following the Predators’ matchup against the Stars, they play their first road game in Detroit against the Red Wings. Then, they play the Seattle Kraken at home. Below is the full schedule of October for the club:

Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. the Dallas Stars

Saturday, Oct. 12 @ the Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. the Seattle Kraken

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. the Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. the Boston Bruins

Friday, Oct. 25 @ the Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, Oct. 28 @ the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thursday, Oct. 31 vs. the Edmonton Oilers

They play seven out of their first ten games at home. The only away games they have for October are in Detroit, Chicago, and Tampa.

Overall, the long wait is over. The Predators are back to playing regular-season hockey. It will be exciting to see how the team does throughout the season, and where they rank among the best squads in the Western Conference.