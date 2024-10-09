NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Stars, Bruins, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers really facing a deadline of tonight’s opener to get a deal signed with goaltender Igor Shesterkin? Meanwhile, are the Toronto Maple Leafs already dealing with injury issues to their starting goaltender? Finally, how much with the deals for Jeremy Swayman in Boston and Linus Ullmark in Ottawa impact negotiations between the Dallas Stars and goaltender Jake Oettinger?

Rangers Facing Contract Deadline as Shesterkin Talks Continue?

The New York Rangers are racing against time to finalize a contract extension with star goaltender Igor Shesterkin before their season opener on October 9. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, that date has been considered an unofficial deadline for the team, as Shesterkin may not negotiate during the regular season.

Related: Projecting the Award Winners for the 2024-25 NHL Season

The Rangers reportedly offered Shesterkin an eight-year deal worth $11 million annually, but the 28-year-old netminder turned it down. With the clock ticking, there’s pressure on Rangers management to bridge the gap. However, LeBrun noted that this deadline isn’t set in stone, and negotiations could extend into the season if necessary.

Shesterkin, a Vezina Trophy winner, is poised to become the highest-paid goalie in NHL history, whether with the Rangers or another team. LeBrun’s colleague, Chris Johnston, speculated that Shesterkin might consider a shorter-term deal if the Rangers are willing to meet his reported $12 million annual salary demand.

As of now, both sides remain in dialogue as the Rangers get set to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Joseph Woll Is Injured for the Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz is getting the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in their season opener. It sounds like Joseph Woll is dealing with an injury. As per head coach Craig Berube: “Woll experienced some lower-body tightness (on Tuesday). It’s precautionary, so we’re gonna keep him out tonight.”

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Without Woll, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs were recalling Dennis Hildeby on an emergency basis. He wrote, “Let’s see how this develops during the day, but there is word Toronto is bringing Dennis Hildeby to Montreal tonight.” The Maple Leafs PR team confirmed that news on Wednesday.

Swayman and Ullmark Deals Will Affect Oettinger Negotiations

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic points out that Jake Oettinger, a restricted free agent at the end of the season, will likely see his contract negotiations impacted by the recent deals Jeremy Swayman signed with the Boston Bruins and Linus Ullmark signed with the Ottawa Senators.

Oettinger is the same age as Swayman, and the two are often seen as direct comparables. It is expected that Oettinger’s camp will leverage these new deals in upcoming negotiations with Dallas. If he has a stellar season, he could get more than both netminders. LeBrun writes:

I think Oettinger absolutely loves it in Dallas, so there’s every expectation that this gets done once the sides dive in for real. But the Swayman contract has made things harder for the Stars. The really challenging part for the Cup-contending Stars is that young star forward Wyatt Johnston is also an RFA after the season, and that’s going to be a big-time contract, as well. source – ‘NHL rumblings: Rangers up their offer to Shesterkin, plus latest on Oettinger-Stars and Tavares-Maple Leafs’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/09/2024

“He’s got the Swayman deal in his back pocket now, so perhaps this goes to after the season,” LeBrun remarked, highlighting Oettinger’s new leverage.