Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Wild – 10/10/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (0-0-0) at WILD (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kevin Lebanc
Mikael Pyythia — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzilkins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Dylan Gambrell, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek
Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronokov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gaving Brindley (finger)
Status report
– Jenner, a forward, had surgery on his shoulder Wednesday and is out indefinitely.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Liam Ohgren
Injured: Declan Chisholm (illness)
Status report
– The Wild recalled Chisholm, a defenseman, and reassigned goalie Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
