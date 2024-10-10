Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Wild – 10/10/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kevin Lebanc

Mikael Pyythia — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzilkins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Dylan Gambrell, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek

Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronokov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gaving Brindley (finger)

Status report

– Jenner, a forward, had surgery on his shoulder Wednesday and is out indefinitely.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Liam Ohgren

Injured: Declan Chisholm (illness)

Status report

– The Wild recalled Chisholm, a defenseman, and reassigned goalie Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

