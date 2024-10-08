NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Oilers, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Igor Shesterkin has reportedly turned down the richest goalie contract in NHL history. Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman, who just accepted a new deal with the Boston Bruins, might play the season opener for the team. The Edmonton Oilers have called out a defenseman who didn’t show well in camp, but could sign another who did. Finally, are the Columbus Blue Jackets done making moves?

Shesterkin Turns Down $88 Million Deal with Rangers

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes reports that New York Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin has turned down the latest offer from the team, a substantial deal worth $11 million per season. Weekes writes, “Igor has rejected the highest Goalie contract in @NHL history.”

This deal would have paid Shesterkin nearly $2.5 million more than Jeremy Swayman signed with the Boston Bruins and some are starting to question Shesterkin’s motives. Considering reports that he wanted to “reset the goalie market” and this deal would do that, what else could he possibly be looking for?

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman reported on a recent 32 Thoughts podcast that he believes Shesterkin might be seeking over $12.5 million annually. The Rangers also had been informed that the netminder won’t negotiate after the season starts. The Rangers play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Swayman Could Play Versus the Panthers on Tuesday

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery says goaltender Jeremy Swayman is “a possibility” for tonight’s season opener against the Florida Panthers. Swayman, who recently signed a new eight-year contract extension wasn’t likely to play right away, but Montgomery said. “He’s a potential goalie tomorrow night… We’re undecided.”

When asked if he would be ready Tuesday, Swayman responded that he would love to play, but added, “It’s up to the coaching staff. I trust them completely.” He noted, “If they feel like I’m ready, they know I am.”

Oilers Call Out Josh Brown, Could Still Sign Travis Dermott

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman made an appearance on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now show Monday. While talking about competition on the Oilers blue line, he was asked about the decision to waive defenseman Josh Brown, ultimately sending him down to the AHL after he cleared waivers.

Bowman admitted:

“He didn’t have his best training camp, I think that was apparent in talking to him… one of the things you have to do as a team is evaluate who deserves to be here to start the season. We made the determination that his game wasn’t where we wanted it to be.”

The Oilers may also still sign Travis Dermott. As per PuckPedia, “Expecting #LetsGoOilers to formally sign Travis Dermott to 2-way contract tomorrow. Tomorrow (day 2 for cap purposes) players can be sent down, which would make room for him to be signed & registered.”

Edmonton is doing some cap gymnastics this week, calling up Matthew Savoie and signing Cameron Wright for $952,000. When Wright is registered, the Oilers will have $53 of Cap Space. It is likely they will put Evander Kane on LTIR. As per Brenden Escott of Inside Sports, “If the team has cap space remaining, it is deducted from the potential LTIR relief. Meaning if you have $500K in cap space, that would be subtracted from Kane’s $5.125M, leaving savings of just $4.625M.”

Blue Jackets No Longer Looking for a Trade

Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes that the Columbus Blue Jackets had been looking at the trade market for forwards. But, after signing Kevin Labanc, and claiming Zach Aston-Reese off waivers, they could be done for now.

The Blue Jackets appeared as though they were going to have issues getting to the cap floor and the NHL had given them a grace period to do so after the untimely passing of Johnny Gaudreau. They have solved those cap issues and while trades aren’t off the table, it’s not clear the direction the team is trying to go this season after losing their best player and after it was learned captain Boone Jenner and power forward Dmitri Voronkov are both expected to miss significant time due to injuries.