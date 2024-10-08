Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Labanc, Aston-Reese, Marchenko & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets set their opening-night roster on Monday. As expected, some last-minute changes were made thanks to a signing and a waiver claim.

Welcome back to Blue Jackets News & Rumors. This is the last one before the start of their regular season Thursday night in St. Paul.

The Blue Jackets had a couple of openings they were hoping to fill without having to give up assets. From that perspective, it’s mission accomplished.

Kevin Labanc spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Blue Jackets on Monday. That’s where we’ll start this week.

Labanc Says He’s Got More to Give

It’s not often a player goes to a Training Camp on a PTO, scores six goals in that time but then doesn’t get a contract with that team. It happened with Labanc.

The New Jersey Devils did offer the same contract as the Blue Jackets. However, there was a catch. Thanks to the cap and roster construction, Labanc was going to go to the AHL to start if he stayed with the Devils.

With the Blue Jackets actively seeking forward help, they swooped in and took advantage of the situation. They signed Labanc to the league minimum in a low-risk situation. Our Nicholas Arnold detailed that here.

Labanc arrived in Columbus after his mother drove nine hours to get there from New Jersey. He was on the ice for practice on Monday morning. In fact, he was the first non-goalie on the ice.

Labanc’s simple message? He believes he still has a lot to give.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days. Preseason was great,” Labanc said. “I thought I had a great camp. I felt great. It started this summer (with) training, working hard, working out and really putting all my time and effort in the gym and on the ice. This is the best I’ve ever felt. So I’m really excited after this year. I can’t wait to play against (Minnesota.)”

Labanc has spent his career constantly proving people wrong. He’s ready to do that again. What does he want to prove this year?

“Everything. Just want to prove it all,” Labanc said. “Prove all the people that have written me off (and) prove them wrong. I think I still have a lot of hockey left and I think this isn’t the end. This is just the beginning for me.”

Kevin Labanc wants to prove he still has plenty to give. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Labanc now gets a golden opportunity with the Blue Jackets. At practice Monday, he played on the right wing with Adam Fantilli and James van Riemsdyk. With Game 1 coming Thursday, he won’t have much time to learn his new teammates. How does he plan on doing that?

“You just get a feel for them on the ice. During practice, see the way they shoot the puck, see the way you skate and kind of get a feel for the type of player they are. They’re so skilled, so you just work off them really. It was a lot of fun playing with them today so I’m excited to see the next little bit.”

Labanc also was practicing on the second power-play unit at Monday’s practice. He was in the bumper position with Fantilli on the right wall and van Riemsdyk at net front.

Labanc went from PTO to top-six winger overnight. He won’t get a better opportunity to prove himself than right now.

Blue Jackets Claim Aston-Reese

When the massive list of waived players came out on Sunday, three names stood out from a Blue Jackets perspective. Jakob Pelletier, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese. Engvall’s term was going to scare teams off. It did.

Would the Blue Jackets look at Pelletier or Aston-Reese? They ultimately claimed Aston-Reese from the Vegas Golden Knights. Given the circumstances and the need for a dependable bottom-six forward, it makes sense.

Aston-Reese has 310 games of NHL experience. The Blue Jackets become his sixth NHL team. He spent most of his early career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and was an important contributor.

Here’s GM Don Waddell on Aston-Reese:

“Zach Aston-Reese is a smart and versatile player that can play any of the forward positions. He brings over 300 games of NHL experience to our lineup and will provide additional depth to our group up front.”

Aston-Reese brings two important elements that will benefit the Blue Jackets. That’s the flexibility to play anywhere in the lineup and a defensive presence. Expect him to play on Sean Kuraly’s line to help solidify the bottom-six.

Aston-Reese should be in Columbus for Tuesday’s practice. He now gets to join his good friend Labanc. They’re both from the New York City area and had never played on the same team together until now.

A Chat With Marchenko

The Blue Jackets haven’t started their regular season yet. However they were on the receiving end of tough news on two of their most important players.

First it was Dmitri Voronkov having to leave the game Thursday. Then Boone Jenner had to leave practice Friday. Both players are on injured reserve and expected to be out longer term.

The show still has to go on though. For Kirill Marchenko, it’s an opportunity to play with his fellow countryman Yegor Chinakhov on the top line. He will get every opportunity to take the next step especially in the goal-scoring department.

We caught up with Marchenko on Monday to discuss his important role on the top line without Jenner and more. He knows that guys are going to have to step up as the season begins.

“I think we need to stay positive,” Marchenko said. “I think for the whole team and for me. We just keep working every single day. We just need to be positive. For us we just keep going and try to do our best.”

Kirill Marchenko says they need to stay positive and work every day without Voronkov and Jenner in the lineup. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marchenko likes the makings of his line with Chinakhov and center Sean Monahan. Although it will be Marchenko’s first time playing with Monahan, he can already see the kind of impact he could have on the Blue Jackets.

“He’s a great player,” Marchenko said of Monahan. “He’s very experienced and smart. I think he’ll help us very well.”

Another area of impact with Voronkov and Jenner being out is the power play. It will have a different look personnel wise. It will also have some different looks schematically as well.

“It has some new things for us,” Marchenko said of the power play. “I think it’s a good thing. It’s more details, more small details and we just try to do that. We’re working on getting synergy together and we will be good.”

The one thing that has been noticeable about Marchenko is he looks stronger. He said that was a focus for him this offseason. Will it lead to some more physical play from him? Maybe. If the opportunity presents itself.

“I tried to do a little more physical now,” Marchenko said. “I feel good and am in good shape. If there’s a moment for that, I will do it for sure. It just depends on the situation on the ice. But if I try to play physical, it’s better for the team, better for me, better for everybody, I think.”

Marchenko like most of the players had nothing but good things to say about the way training camp was run. But he did admit it was challenging.

“It’s a really good training camp. I will say it was really hard. It was hard and smart because we do smart work and I think we took a good step together like a team and that’s really helpful for us.”

