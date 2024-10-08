Breaking Down Blackhawks’ Opening Night Roster & Lineup

It’s been a somewhat disappointing preseason for the Chicago Blackhawks. Hopes were high and the intensity was there at the beginning of training camp, but the effort didn’t translate over to the exhibition games. The Blackhawks went 1-4-1 in the preseason, with their one lone win coming from a lineup of mostly the kids.

Is it time to panic? Probably not. These were only preseason games, and the coaching staff was evaluating a lot of young talent. What will be the regular lineup didn’t have a whole lot of time to gel. Let’s look at the projected starting lineup for opening night. I’ll also discuss how the lineup could evolve and change as the season goes along.

Blackhawks’ Lineup: A Starting Point

The forward lines, especially, have been all over the place this preseason. What we thought was the opening night lineup (the lines and pairings iced for the Blackhawks’ game on Oct. 4) was changed once again in practice on Monday morning (Oct. 7), the last practice before flying to Utah for the first game of 2024-25. Based on that, here’s what will likely be the starting lines and pairings for opening night:

Mikheyev-Bedard-Teravainen

Hall-Kurashev-Bertuzzi

Foligno-Dickinson-Anderson

Maroon-Donato-Smith

Martinez-Jones

Vlasic-Brodie

Allan-Murphy

Mrazek/Arvid Soderblom

Extras: Athanasiou (F), Reichel (F)

Injured Reserve: Laurent Brossoit (G), Kaiser (D)

we heard y'all were looking for this

There’s an interesting change to the top-six, as well as a bit of a surprise in the extra players, who are currently on the outside looking in. Let’s dissect this line by line and pairing by pairing.

First Line: Mikheyev a Last-Minute Promotion

Who will skate with Connor Bedard? That was the burning question of training camp. Bedard spent most of his time with Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen. He also had some stints with Taylor Hall and Philipp Kurashev. He probably had the most chemistry with Kurashev, his running mate from last season. And rightfully so. After all, they played much of the season together. Bedard doesn’t have that with any of the other players yet.

Who will skate on a line with Connor Bedard was one of the biggest storylines during the Chicago Blackhawks’ training camp. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Teravainen also seemed to complement Bedard well, and he was also one of the high-profile players that was brought in specifically to add to the top-six. So, it makes sense to see Bedard and Teravainen together.

But Ilya Mikheyev spent most of the preseason on the third line with Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson. Grantly, he had a solid camp, so the coaching staff feels he’s an asset. Head coach Luke Richardson commented on the Russian forward this past weekend.

Richardson said Mikheyev will be a "utility guy" for the Blackhawks this year.



"He automatically goes good with [Foligno and Dickinson], but we think he can move around and help other areas at certain times. He'll probably be doing that all year." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 4, 2024

Ryan Donato was kind of this “swiss army knife” last season. But now there’s even more talent, and Mikheyev certainly adds that speed factor. Said Richardson about him being on the top line,

Still trying things. I know camp’s over, but we thought a little speed on the first line for some forechecking and getting pucks back, it’ll be great for that line. But it’ll also let us use Kurashev in the middle on the second line.

Second Line: Kurashev at Center

Which leads us to the second line of Kurashev with Hall and Bertuzzi. Obviously, we know from the above statement the coaching staff likes the idea of utilizing Kurashev at center. He and Hall showed some promise in the third preseason game, with Kurashev tallying a goal and an assist, and Hall contributing two primary assists. They could definitely build off that.

Hall and Bertuzzi played together with the Boston Bruins in the 2022-23 season, so having them on the same line makes sense as well.

Third Line: The Checking Line

Foligno, Dickinson and Joey Anderson make up the perfect checking line. Dickinson and Anderson where a great duo last season, shutting down the opponent’s top lines throughout most of the campaign.

Foligno was often-times paired with Bedard for mentoring purposes, but playing on a checking line is a much more natural role for him. Foligno himself described what this line is looking to accomplish. Granted, this was when the Mikheyev was on this line, but the same concept applies with Anderson deployed there instead.

I think we know the role that we’re going to have. Likely it’ll be a little more defensive, but that doesn’t mean we can’t create offense and help our team. It’s part of the role that we’re given and the responsibility and the privilege of playing together is that we can put some goals in, but also have the mindset of being that line for our team that can kind of steal momentum, be a hard line to play against and kind of create that identity.

Fourth Line: The Sleeper Line

Patrick Maroon, Donato and Craig Smith currently make up the fourth line. I’d like to call them the sleeper line; because you don’t want to sleep on them. While they’re all depth players, there’s still quite a threat to score with this trio.

Donato scored 12 goals and 30 points last season. Smith contributed 11 goals and 20 points with the Dallas Stars. Even Maroon’s four goals and 16 points with the Minnesota Wild (in just 49 games) is commendable.

Ryan Donato has earned a spot centering the fourth line for the Chicago Blackhawks’ opening night lineup. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Donato and Smith have both had a strong preseason, and Maroon is a grizzled veteran with a physical presence. There could be a lot worse fourth lines.

Maroon and Smith are both veterans that were brought in to provide depth, which is exactly what they will do on this line. Because they’re new to the team, this is probably the route the coaching staff will go at the beginning of the season. Maroon and Smith are both unknown entities with this group, and the coaches will want to see how they fit in before making adjustments.

Where Do Reichel & Athanasiou Fit In?

Finally, we’re left with Lukas Reichel and Andreas Athanasiou on the outside looking in. But let’s also remember this is a long season. There will be plenty of time and opportunity for these two players to work their way into the lineup.

General manager Kyle Davidson indicated early in training camp that he feels Reichel’s skillset would be best served among the top lines. He started out on a second line with Kurashev and Teravainen in camp. He and Kurashev are friends off the ice, and they both speak German. Teravainen, who didn’t know much about Reichel before, says he reminds him a little bit of his young self.

I feel like he’s quick everywhere. He thinks the game quick and he can handle the puck pretty well and he sees the ice pretty good too…Maybe sometimes it just takes some time. (from ‘Lukas Reichel doing all the things ‘I hate’ to make his latest chance with the Chicago Blackhawks his best’, The Chicago Tribune – 9/28/2024)

Now, let’s talk about Athanasiou centering the fourth line, which he did most of the preseason. Does he really fit there? No, but gosh darn it, he’s got to learn how to finish! Athanasiou theoretically can add more of an offensive upside with his speed and scoring ability. Remember in the 2022-23 season when he led the team (after Patrick Kane and Max Domi left) with 20 goals and 40 points? This is the player the Blackhawks need now.

Injuries derailed Athanasiou’s 2023-24 season, but when he returned he was playing mostly either second or third line center down the stretch. He also filled that role in the 2022-23 season, to the point where Richardson actually said he thought Athanasiou played better with centering responsibilities.

I could see “AA” finding his stride and going on a bit of a streak or two at some point this season.

First Defensive Pairing: Martinez & Jones

Now let’s move on to the defensive pairings. Coach Richardson wants to keep Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic separated to start the season, even though they were a staple together last season. Perhaps the thought process here is to provide more depth on defense.

But Alec Martinez is 37 years old, and averaged just 19:03 of ice time last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Jones averaged 25:29 and Vlasic 21:29. Can Martinez keep up with the minutes and pace of a top defenseman? It’s tough to say. he’s already needed some “maintenance” time in the preseason. I personally think we’ll still see a lot of Jones and Vlasic together.

Second Defensive Pairing: Vlasic & Brodie

Again, we’ll just have to see if these two work well together. It does make sense to pair a newer player with a veteran. Vlasic had a breakout campaign last season, and looks to take that to the next level in his second full season in the league.

Defenseman TJ Brodie, shown here with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

T.J. Brodie boasts 14 years in the league, as well as 56 playoff games. On paper, it seems they could make a good combination.

Third Defensive Pairing: Allan & Murphy

Nolan Allan, drafted 32nd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut on opening night. He’s worked hard in training camp and earned a spot of the roster.

However, this is presumably only until Wyatt Kaiser returns from an illness. Kaiser is currently listed on injured reserve, but he practiced with the team on Oct. 7. He’s projected to be available either late in the season opening four-game road trip, or just after it.

Connor Murphy is the longest tenured player on the team (seven seasons). He’s also struggled with injury issues in the past. But if he can stay healthy, the 31-year-old will provide stability on the back end and be a good mentor.

Finally, Isaak Phillips is another young player who could be an option as a depth player for the Blackhawks. He was put on waivers on Oct. 6, but the Blackhawks were hopeful he would clear on a busy waiver day.

Luke Richardson on Isaak Phillips being placed on waivers: "We have guys coming back. Alec looks like he's ready to go after a few days of rest, and we have Kaiser skating full with no restrictions right now and he'll be coming back. So we're going to have to make some room on… — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 7, 2024

Phillips did clear, and is listed on the team as part of the 23-man roster. The Blackhawks have 30 days before Phillips would need to go through waivers again, so there is some flexibility there.

The forward lines and defensive pairings for the Blackhawks’ opening night are set. But we all know that doesn’t mean they won’t change as the 2024-25 season goes along, depending on player chemistry, production and injuries. All the above players will have the opportunity to make their mark as the Blackhawks look to take the next step in their rebuilt.

Let the games begin!