NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Flames, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to one-year deals. What does this mean for their salary cap situation? Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets keep getting bad news. This time, it’s injuries to two key players. In Calgary, it appears prospect Samuel Honzek has made the opening night roster. Finally, Edmonton Oilers CEO told TSN’s Pierre LeBrun that he doesn’t expect Connor McDavid to sign the day he’s eligible on July 1.

Maple Leafs Will Need To Get Cap-Compliant

The Toronto Maple Leafs finalized one-year contracts for Max Pacioretty ($873,770) and Steven Lorentz ($775,000), but the deals mean salary cap juggling for the organization. They are now $4.34 million over the cap ceiling and have to get cap-compliant almost immediately.

According to Kyle Cushman of The Score, the Leafs can get under the cap by $1 if they send Easton Cowan to the AHL, place Fraser Minten on Season-Opening Injured Reserve (SOIR), and move Calle Jarnkrok, Jani Hakanpaa, and Dakota Mermis to Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). For Toronto to operate in LTIR is not ideal, but it’s the one way they can get under the cap without a major trade to offload salary.

Blue Jackets Lose Jenner, Voronkov For Months

The Columbus Blue Jackets are facing a challenging start to the season as captain Boone Jenner and power forward Dmitri Voronkov are both set to miss significant time due to injuries. Elliotte Friedman reported that Jenner’s injury, which occurred during a practice incident when he collided with the wall, is serious enough to warrant a placement on injured reserve (IR).

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman expressed concern, stating, “I don’t like what I’m hearing,” and indicated that second opinions are expected. He added, “It sounds like a pretty significant injury,” and expressed sympathy for both Jenner and the struggling franchise.

Meanwhile, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic confirmed that both players will open the season on IR, with sources suggesting their absences could be measured in months rather than weeks. He said the Blue Jackets could be busy before the NHL’s roster deadline on Monday afternoon.

There could be more moves coming over the next two days, but by 2 p.m. on Sunday, Waddell will know if the waiver wire is going to bear fruit. That’s the last day for clubs around the league to put players on waivers and get them cleared (or claimed) before Monday’s deadline. source – ‘Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: Jenner, Voronkov injuries cause ripple effect’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 10/06/2024

Did Samuel Honzek Make the Flames Roster?

Also during Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast, the NHL insider revealed that Samuel Honzek has seemingly secured a spot on the Calgary Flames’ opening night roster. The Flames placed Jakob Pelletier, Cole Schwindt, and Devin Cooley on waivers, and Honzek made the final round of cuts.

Related: Red Wings: 5 Takeaways From the 2024-25 Preseason

Ahead of the team’s final preseason game, Honzek noted, “I just came here to make the team, that’s the goal.” He added, “I would say I’m happy with how I played.” It’s not clear how long he’ll be with the team and if they intend to only give him up to the nine games before burning a year off of his entry-level deal.

The fact that Yegor Sharangovich landed on IR this week might have helped Honzek secure a spot. Sharangovich will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Oilers Will Take Their Time With McDavid Extension

In a recent discussion, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun highlighted Connor McDavid’s past willingness to accept a reduced contract to help the Edmonton Oilers manage their salary cap. As McDavid approaches the possibility of signing an extension on July 1, he could negotiate another team-friendly deal, but it likely won’t be signed on the first day he’s eligible.

Jeff Jackson, McDavid’s agent, expressed confidence in extending the contract but cautioned that fans shouldn’t panic if a deal isn’t reached immediately. He compared the situation to Leon Draisaitl’s recent extension, which was finalized later in the summer. Jackson emphasized he is confident the negotiations won’t be an issue and reassured Oilers fans that if an agreement isn’t made by July 1, they should remain calm and trust the process.