Canucks News & Rumors: Hoglander, Poolman, Brannstrom & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization extended forward Nils Hoglander. Also, the club traded defenceman Tucker Poolman and a fourth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenceman Erik Brannstrom. Additionally, the club placed Brannstrom on waivers.

Canucks Extend Hoglander

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin had a busy weekend, capping it off by extending Hoglander to a three-year deal. The new deal sees the forward receive an annual average value (AAV) of $3 million.

Nils Hoglander of the Vancouver Canucks is congratulated at the players bench after scoring a goal (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” Allvin said. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

Hoglander had a career season at the age of 23 years old. He scored 24 goals, the fourth most for the club, and recorded 36 points in 80 games. The forward held a shooting percentage of 20% last season, which will be difficult to maintain in the 2024-25 season. The Canucks also avoided a potential arbitration case with the forward, as Hoglander had a potentially strong case due to his 24-goal season.

The middle-six forward spent the majority of last season in the team’s top six alongside Elias Pettersson, but there is no guarantee that will be the case for him this year. Hoglander will have a lot more competition this season with the addition of Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Daniel Sprong. Also, Hoglander’s three-year deal helps with his trade value down the line in the event the Canucks are looking to upgrade a part of their team later this season.

Canucks Trade Poolman for Brannstrom

Allvin also made a trade over the weekend, moving defenceman Poolman and the final year of his $2.5 million AAV deal to the Avalanche. In addition to the defenceman, the Canucks also sent a 2025 fourth-round pick as a sweetener, and in return, received defenceman Brannstrom. The Canucks retained 20% of the Poolmans cap hit.

“Erik is a dynamic skater and skilled player who adds to our depth on the backend,” Allvin said. “We would like to thank Tucker for his time in Vancouver. It was extremely unfortunate that he was unable to continue his career here due to injury and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Tucker Poolman, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks can operate outside of LTI after trading Poolman, which allows them to add a big piece to their roster down the road. The organization is also without Thatcher Demko and Dakota Joshua, which lets them keep a couple of players to provide depth and insurance in case of an injury. Those players include Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Raty, while they keep Noah Juulsen and Mark Friedman on the blue line.

As for Poolman, he signed a four-year deal with the organization in 2021. He played 43 games but remained out of the lineup for the majority of his tenure due to multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, the Canucks placed Brannstrom on waivers. The Canucks added the 25-year-old puck-moving defenceman with some concern with his play in the defensive end of the ice. If he clears waivers, the organization will hope to have him work with their player development staff as a potential reclamation project. If he is claimed, the club frees up a contract slot and $900,000.

Canucks Home Opener

The Canucks open up the 2024-25 season at home against their division rival, the Calgary Flames. The organization has an opportunity to build off of their impressive 2023-24 season with the new additions to their lineup. The likes of DeBrusk, Heinen, Sprong, Kiefer Sherwood, Derek Forbort and Vincent Desharnais will make their Canucks debut. Also, Arturs Silovs is the likely starter in the home opener.