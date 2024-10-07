Sabres News & Rumors: Aube-Kubel, Benson, Peterka, Levi & Waivers

The Buffalo Sabres began their European journey with high expectations for the 2024-25 NHL season, but they are returning home with their tails between their legs. After two tough losses (4-1 and 3-1) to the New Jersey Devils during the NHL Global Series in Prague, the Sabres blew their chance to gain points in the standings.

Even worse, the team suffered three injuries that could derail any early momentum. Here’s a look at the Sabres’ bad luck with injuries, roster moves, and at least two bright spots that offer hope for the team’s future.

Item One: Sabres’ Bad Luck – Three Key Injuries in Europe

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Injury: A Promising Line Interrupted

In Friday’s opener, the Sabres lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a lower-body injury that forced him to leave the game. Aube-Kubel had been part of Buffalo’s retooled fourth line alongside Beck Malenstyn and Sam Lafferty, a speedy trio designed to frustrate opponents with their forechecking ability. The line had just started to find its rhythm when Aube-Kubel’s exit disrupted their plans. Peyton Krebs stepped in for Saturday’s game, but the disruption to that line’s chemistry was noticeable. Aube-Kubel’s timeline for return remains uncertain, leaving Buffalo’s depth tested right from the start.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, when he was with the Washington Capitals. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zach Benson’s Surprise Absence

Another blow came on Saturday when Zach Benson, one of Buffalo’s most promising young forwards, was a surprise scratch due to a lower-body injury. Benson had played through the injury in Friday’s game, but it worsened overnight, leading to his absence in game two. His spot was taken by Jiri Kulich, who struggled alongside linemates Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. Without Benson, the Sabres’ second line failed to generate much offense. The team hopes his injury won’t linger, but there’s no clear timeline for his return yet.

JJ Peterka Suffers a Concussion

The most concerning injury occurred during Saturday’s game when JJ Peterka suffered a concussion following what seemed like an illegal hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Dillon. Peterka, who plays a vital role in Buffalo’s top-six forward group, left the game early and did not return. The hit initially led to a major penalty, but after review, it was reduced to a two-minute minor.

Peterka’s absence significantly weakens Buffalo’s offensive firepower. With no clear recovery timeline for a concussion, the team could be without him for an extended period. The Sabres will need their depth to step up in his absence, especially if his recovery takes longer. Sadly, this youngster was just emerging as an offensive force.

Item Two: Sabres Waiver Moves – Clague, Rousek, and Reimer

In addition to the injury woes, the Sabres made a few roster moves before their European games, placing several players on waivers in preparation for the final roster deadline. Kale Clague, the 25-year-old defenseman who split time between Buffalo and the Rochester Americans last season, was placed on waivers. Clague brings a solid two-way game and NHL experience. If he clears waivers, he’ll likely be an important call-up option throughout the season.

Kale Clague, when he was with the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Lukas Rousek, coming off a strong American Hockey League (AHL) season with 41 points in 51 games, was also placed on waivers. While the Sabres are loaded with young forwards, Rousek is a promising talent who could see time in both the AHL and NHL this season.

The widely traveled veteran goalie James Reimer was signed in the offseason to add depth behind Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He was also waived. Reimer is expected to clear waivers and provide insurance in Rochester, stepping in as needed if injuries or performance issues arise in Buffalo’s crease.

Item Three: Jordan Greenway Moves to the Top Line

In response to Peterka’s concussion, Jordan Greenway was promoted to the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Known for his physical play, Greenway immediately made a too-little, too-late impact by assisting on Buffalo’s only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Greenway has been a middle-six forward throughout most of his career, but this chance could allow him to prove he belongs in a more prominent role. Last season, Greenway recorded 28 points in 67 games. If he can build chemistry with Thompson and Tuch, it might lead to increased offensive production. His future on the top line depends on both Peterka’s recovery and Greenway’s ability to capitalize on this opportunity.

Item Four: Bright Spots Despite Early Struggles – Thompson and Levi

While the Sabres faced tough losses, a couple of bright spots should encourage fans moving forward. Thompson, Buffalo’s top center, scored the team’s only goal in Saturday’s loss and looked like the elite player who broke out two seasons ago. After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, he seems ready to return to his 94-point form from 2022-23. His combination of size, skill, and hockey sense makes him one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive players, and the Sabres will lean on him heavily as they look to turn their season around.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Levi is on the cusp of becoming a special player. Buffalo’s young goaltender has continued to show why he’s considered the team’s future in net. Despite giving up three goals in his season debut, Levi made 34 saves and kept his team in the game, particularly when the offense sputtered (the Sabres only managed 18 shots on goal). His calmness and solid positional play give Buffalo a chance to win every night, even when the team is outplayed.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

After a rocky start to the season, the Sabres are headed back to North America, hoping to regroup and get healthier. The team will also look for continued strong performances from Thompson and its goalies as they try to right the ship. The early losses are a setback, but the Sabres have the talent to bounce back. The key will be getting healthy and finding the chemistry that made them a promising team heading into the season.

The Sabres’ immediate focus will be on navigating the next few weeks without some of their top players, hoping to weather the storm and start stringing together wins. If gloom and doom were twins, while gloom has arrived, doom isn’t yet on the horizon. It’s certainly not time for Sabres fans to panic.