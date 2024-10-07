James Reimer, Zach Aston-Reese Among 5 Players Claimed on Waivers

The final day to have the rosters set for the 2024-25 season is today, Oct. 7, 2024, and with the rosters needing to be set by 5:00 p.m. ET, the waiver wire has been a busy place over the last 24 hours.

After signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, forward Austin Watson is the only player on waivers for Oct. 7.

There was quite a list of players to be placed on waivers on Oct. 6, and the following players have been claimed:

James Reimer, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

-Anaheim Ducks claim goaltender James Reimer from the Buffalo Sabres.

-Vancouver Canucks re-claim goaltender Jiri Patera from the Boston Bruins

-Vegas Golden Knights claim Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Flames

-Golden Knights also claim Raphael Lavoie from the Edmonton Oilers

-Columbus Blue Jackets claim Zach Aston-Reese from the Golden Knights.

The rest of the players placed on waivers yesterday have cleared, which includes the following:

Vancouver Canucks: Erik Brannstrom

New York Rangers: Matthew Robertson

New York Islanders: Hudson Fasching, Liam Foudy, Jakub Skarek, Marcus Hogberg, Pierre Engvall, Grant Hutton, Samuel Bolduc, Fredrik Karlstrom

Ottawa Senators: Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonas Rondbjerg, Tanner Laczynski

Toronto Maple Leafs: Marshall Rifai, Matt Murray

St. Louis Blues: Tyler Tucker, Corey Schuneman

Buffalo Sabres: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bokondji Imama, Sebastian Aho

Boston Bruins: Brandon Bussi, Patrick Brown, Billy Sweezey, Jeffrey Viel

Calgary Flames: Devin Cooley, Jakob Pelletier

Detroit Red Wings: Justin Holl, William Lagesson, Sheldon Dries, Brogan Rafferty

Washington Capitals: Hunter Shepard

Edmonton Oilers: Drake Caggiula, Josh Brown, Oliver Rodrigue

Winnipeg Jets: Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Nashville Predators: Marc Del Gaizo

New Jersey Devils: Colton White, Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Nick DeSimone

Chicago Blackhawks: Isaak Phillips

Carolina Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki, Ty Smith, Josiah Slavin

Utah HC: Matt Villalta

LA Kings: Jack Studnicka, Pheonix Copley, Samuel Fagemo

Tampa Bay Lightning: Jesse Ylonen, Gage Goncalves, Steven Santini