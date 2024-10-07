James Reimer, Zach Aston-Reese Among 5 Players Claimed on Waivers

The final day to have the rosters set for the 2024-25 season is today, Oct. 7, 2024, and with the rosters needing to be set by 5:00 p.m. ET, the waiver wire has been a busy place over the last 24 hours.
After signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, forward Austin Watson is the only player on waivers for Oct. 7.
There was quite a list of players to be placed on waivers on Oct. 6, and the following players have been claimed:
-Anaheim Ducks claim goaltender James Reimer from the Buffalo Sabres.
-Vancouver Canucks re-claim goaltender Jiri Patera from the Boston Bruins
-Vegas Golden Knights claim Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Flames
-Golden Knights also claim Raphael Lavoie from the Edmonton Oilers
-Columbus Blue Jackets claim Zach Aston-Reese from the Golden Knights.
Related: Pierre Engvall Among Eight Islanders on Waivers
The rest of the players placed on waivers yesterday have cleared, which includes the following:
Vancouver Canucks: Erik Brannstrom
New York Rangers: Matthew Robertson
New York Islanders: Hudson Fasching, Liam Foudy, Jakub Skarek, Marcus Hogberg, Pierre Engvall, Grant Hutton, Samuel Bolduc, Fredrik Karlstrom
Ottawa Senators: Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette
Vegas Golden Knights: Jonas Rondbjerg, Tanner Laczynski
Toronto Maple Leafs: Marshall Rifai, Matt Murray
St. Louis Blues: Tyler Tucker, Corey Schuneman
Buffalo Sabres: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek
Pittsburgh Penguins: Bokondji Imama, Sebastian Aho
Boston Bruins: Brandon Bussi, Patrick Brown, Billy Sweezey, Jeffrey Viel
Calgary Flames: Devin Cooley, Jakob Pelletier
Detroit Red Wings: Justin Holl, William Lagesson, Sheldon Dries, Brogan Rafferty
Washington Capitals: Hunter Shepard
Edmonton Oilers: Drake Caggiula, Josh Brown, Oliver Rodrigue
Winnipeg Jets: Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Nashville Predators: Marc Del Gaizo
New Jersey Devils: Colton White, Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Nick DeSimone
Chicago Blackhawks: Isaak Phillips
Carolina Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki, Ty Smith, Josiah Slavin
Utah HC: Matt Villalta
LA Kings: Jack Studnicka, Pheonix Copley, Samuel Fagemo
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jesse Ylonen, Gage Goncalves, Steven Santini