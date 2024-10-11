Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin Reaches 800 Assists

After a 6-0 loss on their home ice against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ 2024-25 season got off to a rocky start. However, they had a piece of history to be very happy about in a clash with the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 10. Evgeni Malkin, a veteran of 19 seasons solely with the Penguins, notched his 800th career assist.

800 apples for Evgeni Malkin! 🍎



Congrats Geno on reaching this incredible milestone!

Malkin hit the mark in just his 1,147th NHL game, joining 33 other players to score 800 assists in a career. Though many of them weren’t exactly playmakers, legends such as Jari Kurri, Guy Lafleur, Peter Stastny, Mats Sundin, and Teemu Selanne never scored that many in their Hall of Fame careers.

With an approaching milestone in goals (498; two away from 500) and points (1,298; two away from 1,300), the 2004 second-overall pick will only further his status as one of the all-time greats in the coming days. He has three Stanley Cups to his name, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Calder Trophy, two Art Ross Trophies, one Hart Trophy, and one Ted Lindsay Award. The 38-year-old clearly still has some gas left in the tank to add to that absurd resume.