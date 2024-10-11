Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini Scores 1st Career Goal

The top selection of the 2024 NHL Draft notched his unforgettable first goal just 7:01 into his NHL debut. Macklin Celebrini had a spin-around pass go off of an opposing skate and into the net to give the San Jose Sharks a 1-0 lead versus the St. Louis Blues. While perhaps an unspectacular goal, it was anything but an unspectacular moment.

Celebrini was dynamic at the collegiate level in 2023-24, becoming the fourth freshman in history to win the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Scoring 64 points in 38 games with a solid two-way presence, he was the clear-cut choice to be taken first in his draft class. The Sharks were more than happy to select him, and the reason for that was shown in his debut.

Following a 47-point finish, the worst over an 82-game slate during the 21st century, the Sharks aren’t exactly expected to be good in 2024-25. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be exciting. Among other young, talented forwards, Celebrini makes this team far more enticing than a few months ago. San Jose may not raise a banner, but they should be a team to follow.