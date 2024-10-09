Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Penguins – 10/9/24

The New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (0-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report:
– Lindgren, a defenseman, wore a green no-contact jersey and a face shield during the Rangers morning skate Wednesday. … Mancini will make his NHL debut for New York.
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Anthony Beauvillier
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Rutger McGroarty — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report
– Karlsson is expected to play after missing most of Pittsburgh’s training camp with an upper-body injury.
– Rust, usually a first-line right wing, is day to day after being injured in a preseason game on Oct. 1.
– Lizotte, a forward, is out indefinitely.
– Nedeljkovic, a goalie, is week to week; he skated on an individual basis before practice Tuesday.
– McGroarty will make his NHL debut after being acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22.
