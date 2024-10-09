Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Penguins – 10/9/24

The New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report:

– Lindgren, a defenseman, wore a green no-contact jersey and a face shield during the Rangers morning skate Wednesday. … Mancini will make his NHL debut for New York.

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Rutger McGroarty — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report

– Karlsson is expected to play after missing most of Pittsburgh’s training camp with an upper-body injury.

– Rust, usually a first-line right wing, is day to day after being injured in a preseason game on Oct. 1.

– Lizotte, a forward, is out indefinitely.

– Nedeljkovic, a goalie, is week to week; he skated on an individual basis before practice Tuesday.

– McGroarty will make his NHL debut after being acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22.

