New York Rangers Roundtable: Preseason Reactions

As the New York Rangers wrap up their preseason and gear up for the regular season, several key storylines have emerged. Promising players like Victor Mancini are on the cusp of making their NHL debut, while top prospects Brennan Othmann and Brett Berard fell short of securing roster spots. To dive deeper into these developments, I caught up with fellow Rangers writer Lucas Standel for his insights on how the preseason played out and what it could mean moving forward.

In Your Opinion, Which Player Boosted Their Stock the Most During the Preseason, and Who Saw Their Stock Take the Biggest Hit?

Lucas: The player who raised his stock the most was Mancini. He was basically an unknown player coming into both rookie camp and training camp and he really stood out. He was arguably the best defenseman for the Rangers throughout the entire preseason. He played very well defensively and even added in some offense. He played so well that he earned a chance to play in the NHL to start the season due to the injury to Ryan Lindgren. Will he stay with Rangers for a long period this season? Probably not, but he definitely showed he can be relied on in case of injuries.

The player whose stock dropped the most to me was Mika Zibanejad. He is coming off a season where he struggled to produce like he has in the past and he is facing a lot of criticism going into this season. In the few preseason games hat he played in, he was not very noticeable and that is a problem. If the Rangers want to get over the hump and at least make the Stanley Cup Final, they are going to need Zibanejad to play like he has in the past, but so far, he hasn’t looked like that player.

Sam: Lucas and I both agree that Mancini, a fifth-round pick in 2022, was easily the standout performer of the preseason. Heading into training camp, most expected prospects like Berard, Othmann, and Matthew Robertson to have the best shot at making the roster. However, it was Mancini—a name unfamiliar to many fans—who ultimately earned his spot on the opening-night roster, and he deserved it. Another player who raised his stock significantly was Zac Jones, who is poised to get an extended opportunity in the NHL.

On the other hand, I believe Othmann’s stock took the biggest hit. While I agree with Lucas’s assessment of Zibanejad, in my opinion, Othmann’s situation is more concerning. Now entering his draft-plus-three season, Othmann has yet to prove he’s ready for New York. His preseason inconsistencies were a setback, and while the Rangers will hope he can find his form in Hartford with the Wolf Pack, it seems likely that Berard will be the first call-up if a top-nine injury occurs.

Which Rangers Regular Do You Think Impressed the Most During the Preseason?

Lucas: The player who impressed me the most was Filip Chytil. Coming off a season where he played just 16 games combined between the regular season and playoffs, his health is going to be a major concern going into this season. The Rangers definitely missed having him and his offensive talent in the lineup last season; his absence was felt, especially since the bottom six did not produce much at all in the playoffs. Now, he looks ready to go and he looked very confident in his play. He scored some goals, made some very nice plays, and used his speed to his advantage to create chances for himself and his teammates.

Sam: For me, Chytil and Will Cuylle stood out as the most impressive players during the preseason. Chytil, coming off what was likely a concussion, surprised everyone with his fearless play, consistently initiating contact. On top of that, his offensive game looks better than ever. Having him ready to go is a huge boost for the Rangers, as he provides them with a third-line center who can score and drive play at even strength.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Cuylle also seems to have made significant strides over the offseason. Known for his physicality, he appears to have added an offensive element to his game heading into his second season. If he can build on his 21-point rookie campaign, Cuylle could become a valuable asset for the third line. Additionally, he looked strong on the penalty kill during the preseason, and may earn more opportunities in that role during the regular season.

What Would Your Ideal Lineup Be for the Rangers’ Opening Night?

Lucas: When it comes to the Rangers’ opening-night lineup, there are not many surprises. The first line to me is always going to be Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere. Then, you have Zibanejad with Chris Kreider and Reilly Smith. The bottom six looks the best it has in years with a third line of Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Cuylle followed by a fourth line of Adam Edstrom, Sam Carrick, and Matt Rempe. The forward lines look very solid on paper, it will now be a question of how well they play together.

The defense is a little weaker with the absence of Lindgren, but it is still very solid. You have Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller on the top pair. Then, you have Braden Schneider playing on the left side with Jacob Trouba and Jones and Mancini as the third pair. These three defensive pairs have never really played together before so it will be interesting to see how it goes to start the season. The Rangers have a very good lineup and should once again be top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Sam: My ideal opening-night lineup mirrors Lucas’s, though I don’t think Rempe and Edstrom necessarily need to play together every game. It might make sense to pair Edstrom and Jonny Brodzinski against more skilled opponents, while Rempe could slot in alongside either Edstrom or Brodzinski when facing more physical teams. Once Lindgren returns from injury, I’d expect him to be back with Fox, with Miller and Schneider reuniting, and Trouba and Jones forming the third pairing.

Final Thoughts

As the Rangers gear up for what promises to be an exciting season, the stocks of players throughout the lineup have shifted, but the expectations remain the same: to win the Stanley Cup.



Looking ahead to tonight’s season opener in Pittsburgh against the Penguins, Vince Mercogliano has reported the lineup as follows:

LW C RW Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Reilly Smith Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafreniere Will Cuylle Filip Chytil Kaapo Kakko Adam Edstrom Sam Carrick Jonny Brodzinski