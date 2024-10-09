The Pain of Almost: Hyman on the Oilers’ Stanley Cup Near Miss

The famous quote, “’Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all,” comes from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s poem “In Memoriam A.H.H.” written in 1850. The line reflects the deep sorrow of loss, the profound value of experiencing love, and all the emotions it brings, even if it ultimately leads to heartache. It reflects on the human condition, suggesting that the richness of experience, even when it leads to pain, is more meaningful than never having experienced that love.

So, what does this have to do with NHL hockey? This sentiment rings true for sports teams that finally reach the pinnacle of competition only to fall short. While the heartbreak of losing can feel devastating at the moment, the journey to the Stanley Cup Final still holds immense value. The experience, though painful, is a testament to the team’s hard work and success—something not all teams achieve.

The Oilers’ Zach Hyman Knows the Feeling of Having Lost All Too Well

This idea resonates with Edmonton Oilers‘ Zach Hyman, who reflected on the profound emotional impact of losing in the Final and the difficulty of coming so close to a lifelong dream only to see it slip away. In the video below, Hyman speaks directly to Tennyson’s almost 200-year-old poem. It’s a considered reflection of what these men who play hockey face when their best work comes up one goal short when it matters the most.

In the wake of the Oilers’ heartbreaking Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Hyman opened up about the emotional toll defeat had on him and his teammates. He called it “the worst feeling in sports,” as the Oilers fell just short of achieving the ultimate goal in hockey. The loss was gut-wrenching for the team, who had fought hard all season only to see their dreams shattered at the final hurdle.

Below, we explore the points Hyman shared in his reflection and the broader conversations surrounding the Oilers’ journey to the Stanley Cup Final.

Hyman’s Emotional Response to the Loss

Hyman didn’t shy away from expressing how devastating the loss felt. Reflecting on the experience, he shared how the team sat silently after the game, overwhelmed by the sudden realization that their journey had ended after a surprising three-game comeback. He likened it to mourning a loss, emphasizing the emotional weight of coming so close to a lifelong dream only to have it slip away. “You give everything to hockey…and all of a sudden, you’ve got just immediately to come to the realization that it’s not happening,” Hyman said.

Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Behind-the-scenes footage captured the raw emotion of the moment, which Hyman hopes will resonate with fans and offer a deeper understanding of the heartache that comes with losing at such a high level.

The Difficult Toll of an Oilers’ Near Miss

The Oilers were just one win away from their first Stanley Cup in decades, making the loss even more painful. Hyman described the difficulty of starting over after getting so close, noting that the emotional impact goes beyond just the game itself. For players who have dreamed of hoisting the Stanley Cup since childhood, the sudden shift from nearly achieving that dream to starting from scratch is jarring. Hyman mentioned how the team sat in silence, trying to process the defeat while celebrations erupted in the Panthers’ locker room next door.

Despite the devastation, Hyman’s comments also reflect his leadership and resilience. While the loss was tough, his focus has shifted to how the team can grow from the experience. The Oilers have a strong core of players led by himself, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl. Hyman is hopeful that this loss, as painful as it was, will serve as a learning moment for the group moving forward. “You’ve got to start from scratch,” he said, acknowledging the challenge ahead and hinting at the Oilers’ determination to come back stronger.

The Bottom Line: A Glimpse Behind the Curtain for Hyman and the Oilers

One unique aspect of Hyman’s reflection was his praise for the behind-the-scenes coverage that captured the raw emotions of the locker room. He highlighted how important it is for fans to see moments they wouldn’t usually witness—like the silence that filled the Oilers’ room after the loss. Hyman hopes the footage will help fans better understand the emotional highs and lows of chasing a Stanley Cup, providing a more intimate look at the team’s experience.

Hyman’s candid reflection on the Oilers’ Game 7 loss highlights the emotional toll of falling just short of the Stanley Cup and the resilience it takes to move forward. For Edmonton, the road to the Cup may have ended in heartbreak this time, but Hyman’s leadership and the team’s experience could help them come back stronger.

As the Oilers look ahead as their 2024-25 gets underway, the lessons learned from this painful loss may motivate them to push further and capture the elusive championship they’ve been chasing for so long.