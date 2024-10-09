Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 10/9/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Domi — John Tavares — William Nylander

Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Bobby McMann, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report:

– Stolarz will start and make his Maple Leafs debut Tuesday; Woll, a goalie, experienced tightness and will be held out as a precaution, Toronto coach Craig Berube said.

– Pacioretty, a former Canadiens captain who played for Montreal from 2008-18, will also make his Maple Leafs debut, as will Tanev, Ekman-Larsson and Lorentz.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Alex Barre-Boulet — Christian Dvorak — Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen

Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report:

– Barre-Boulet will make his Canadiens debut.

– Struble, a defenseman, will not play and is day to day.

