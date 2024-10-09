Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 10/9/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (0-0-0) at CANADIENS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Domi — John Tavares — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Bobby McMann, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report:
– Stolarz will start and make his Maple Leafs debut Tuesday; Woll, a goalie, experienced tightness and will be held out as a precaution, Toronto coach Craig Berube said.
– Pacioretty, a former Canadiens captain who played for Montreal from 2008-18, will also make his Maple Leafs debut, as will Tanev, Ekman-Larsson and Lorentz.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Alex Barre-Boulet — Christian Dvorak — Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen
Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report:
– Barre-Boulet will make his Canadiens debut.
– Struble, a defenseman, will not play and is day to day.
