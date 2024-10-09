Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Flames – 10/9/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (0-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP
Flames projected lineup
Samuel Honzek — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Yegor Sharangovich
Status report:
– Sharangovich, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday and is week to week; he was injured late in the Flames’ final preseason game Friday.
– Honzek will make his NHL debut in Sharangovich’s spot on the top line.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Daniel Sprong
Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Conor Garland
Nils Aman — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Pius Suter
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report:
– Canucks coach Rick Tocchet indicated Raty could play in place of Suter, who he said is “not 100 percent” but “could play.”
– Demko, a goalie, has been skating since training camp as he continues to recover from an injury sustained in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there is no timeline for his return.
– Joshua, a forward who had successful surgery during the offseason, is skating on his own and will join Vancouver on a four-game road trip that starts at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
