Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Oilers – 10/9/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Conner — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Status report:
– Hellebuyck was away from the Jets for two days for personal reasons but will start.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak — Travis Dermott
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Matt Savoie, Troy Stecher, Cameron Wright
Injured: None
Status report:
– In Oilers camp on a professional tryout before being signed to a contract Tuesday, Dermott will make his Edmonton debut on the third defense pair with Kulak in place of Stecher.
– Jeff Skinner, who also will play his first game with the Oilers, will start the game next to Draisaitl but is expected to bounce between second and third-line left wing throughout the game.
– Stuart Skinner will make his first opening-night start in his three seasons in Edmonton.
