Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 10/9/24

The Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly– Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report:
– Ivan will make his NHL debut.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy – Brendan Brisson
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report:
– The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
– Karlsson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
– Olofsson, Holtz and Pearson each will play their first game with Vegas.

