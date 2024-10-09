Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 10/9/24

The Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly– Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report:
– Ivan will make his NHL debut.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy – Brendan Brisson
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report:
– The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
– Karlsson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
– Olofsson, Holtz and Pearson each will play their first game with Vegas.
