Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 10/9/24

The Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly– Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report:

– Ivan will make his NHL debut.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy – Brendan Brisson

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report:

– The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Wednesday.

– Karlsson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

– Olofsson, Holtz and Pearson each will play their first game with Vegas.

