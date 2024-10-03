NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Flames, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins are reportedly still talking about an extension. Meanwhile, it is believed the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis Dermott who is in camp on a PTO. Are the Calgary Flames getting set to offer Tyson Barrie a contract? Finally, why did the Vegas Golden Knights get a bailout from the NHL when it comes to Robin Lehner’s salary cap hit this season?

Bruins and Swayman Still Talking Extension

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman are still talking despite all of the drama that unfoled over the last few days. The hope is that both sides can come to a long-term agreement and the belief is that this could be settled. Speculation is that an eight-year, deal between $65 and $66 million is where this falls.

Meanwhile, reports from those who have seen the Amazon Prime docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL said that Episode 3 explains where everything went sideways between Swayman and the organization. He made a list of all the things the arbitrator said in their meeting and noted that these were things you “don’t forget.”

Swayman has never not wanted to be a Bruin, but he was motivated by the hurtful things that were said and it likely played a part in his unwillingness to go for a team-friendly deal.

Oilers Working on a Travis Dermott Deal?

According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, “It sounds like the #LetsGoOilers & Travis Dermott are in talks about signing a deal as of this morning.” They add that this situation with the Oilers’ blue line is one to watch, given that Edmonton doesn’t have a legitimate solution for the hole in their top four on defense.

Travis Dermott, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Dermott played well with Darnell Nurse in Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. The likelihood is that Dermott signs a two-way deal and potentially starts in the AHL after clearing waivers. That is, assuming the Oilers use Ty Emberson and keep Troy Stecher and Josh Brown on the roster.

Flames Preparing to Sign Tyson Barrie?

The Calgary Flames made several training camp cuts, including 24-year-old defenseman Ilya Solovyov. Despite appearing in ten NHL games last season and showing promise, Solovyov was placed on waivers and assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers after going unclaimed. While many fans expected him to make the Flames’ opening night roster, the move could speak to the Flames other plans.

33-year-old Tyson Barrie is likely to get a contract from the Flames. He had been fighting for a spot on the roster in camp and it was reported about a week ago by Frank Seravalli that the deal was likely a formality. Given Calgary’s recent moves and Barrie’s solid performance in training camp, signs point to him landing a short-term deal as a depth defender for the upcoming season.

Golden Knights Get Robin Lehner Cap Bail Out From the NHL

As per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Vegas Golden Knights have reached a resolution with the NHL and NHLPA regarding Robin Lehner’s dispute with the team and no-show at medicals prior to training camp. While the team will still have to pay his salary for the season, his salary cap will not count against the team’s cap.

This is a significant win for Vegas, allowing them to operate without the limitations of long-term injured reserve (LTIR). I reached out to Puck Pedia and asked if they were aware of any reason the NHL would allow this and the response was: “So far only explanation I got is that it’s a special situation.”

Operating outside of LTIR will allow the Golden Knights to accrue upwards of $6.7 million by the trade deadline.