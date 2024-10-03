Flames’ Recent Roster Moves Indicate Contract Coming for Tyson Barrie

The Calgary Flames are going to have a rough 2024-25 campaign. They have some tough contracts on the books that they won’t be able to trade away and their team overall doesn’t seem strong enough to have a real shot at sneaking into a playoff spot. While they have been embracing the rebuild, which seemingly started last season after the team chose to dump several players and load up on future assets, it seems as though they’re prepared for a losing season. While their forward group looks decent, it’s their defensive depth that scares many fans. MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson are solid, but they don’t have anyone else who stands out as a solid contributor.

Before training camp started, the Flames brought in veteran defender Tyson Barrie on a professional tryout (PTO) and he remains with the team at the time of this article being written. He is looking to rejuvenate his career in the NHL after he was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Nashville Predators in the massive Mattias Ekholm trade and didn’t quite fit with the Preds. His offensive side has always been the strongest part of his game, but his lackluster play in the defensive zone makes him a liability at times.

Another strength Barrie has going for him is his attitude. With the Oilers, Barrie was a fan favourite despite his on-ice play, which is rare to see in a large market like Edmonton. He was always seen on social media cracking jokes during practice, being a vocal leader in the dressing room, and even a leader off the ice by giving back to the community. He has a lot going for him, but he seems to be at rock bottom in terms of his playing career. However, some recent roster moves indicate the Flames could be leaning toward rewarding him with a contract for the 2024-25 campaign.

Flames Send Down Ilya Solovyov, Cut Down to 11 Defenders

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), the Flames made some training camp cuts. Those cuts included 24-year-old Ilya Solovyov who had spent some time in the NHL with the Flames last season and seemed to be destined for a larger role in his official rookie campaign. Last season, he had three points in ten games with the Flames, spending the majority of his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he had 15 points through 51 games. However, he was placed on waivers and assigned to the Calgary Wranglers, the Flames’ minor league affiliate, after no one else decided to claim him.

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Many fans expected Solovyov to be on the Flames’ roster come opening night, but this is not going to be the case. One more full season in the AHL could be beneficial for him though, and boost his confidence before becoming a full-time NHL defender. Now switching back to Barrie, who is 33 years old and only played 41 games in the NHL last season. His veteran presence combined with his desperation to prolong his career could make him the perfect candidate for a young Flames team looking to stay focused during what will be a brutal season.

Barrie has 809 games of NHL experience, scoring 109 goals and adding 396 assists for 505 points which comes out to a 0.62 points-per-game average. He was often leaned on as the go-to offensive defender with the Oilers during his time there, until Evan Bouchard broke through and played his way to the top of their depth chart, pushing Barrie out. While he would be on the other side of the infamous battle of Alberta, it seems likely that he has played well enough to earn a spot in the lineup come opening night in under a week.

With how the Flames have been using Barrie in their lineup during the preseason, combined with the moves they’ve been making recently, all signs are pointing to Barrie signing a short-term deal with the Flames. They have the money to bring him in on any type of contract they see fit, but I am sure he’d be open to playing for cheap. He likely joins them as a bottom-pairing defender throughout the season, but he has earned it during training camp, so time will tell if he gets rewarded with a contract or not.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.