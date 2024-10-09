4 Winnipeg Jets Who Will Outperform Their Contracts in 2024-25

The Winnipeg Jets have a lot of roster depth, many of whom are signed to great contracts. There are a lot of hidden bargains on the team, and if last season was any indicator, a number of them could outperform their contracts again this season. Let’s take a look at four Jets players who could outplay their pay in 2024-25.

Dylan Samberg

Dylan Samberg is one of the strongest players on Winnipeg’s defence. Typically on the third pair with Nate Schmidt, he was a big part of why the Jets had one of the best defensive cores in the NHL last season. He blocked 111 shots, tied for third most on the team with Brenden Dillon, and finished with 65 hits.

In the absence of Dillon, the Jets are going to rely on Samberg’s game more than ever. He’s more likely to start playing on the second pairing with Neal Pionk this season. He’s in the final year of a $1.4 million contract, and with his role increasing on the team, he should massively outperform his pay grade. His offensive stats are nothing to phone home about, but his defence is going to be essential going forward.

Vladislav Namestnikov

Vladislav Namestnikov looks set to resume his spot at 2C. Last season, he was best known for his versatility and ability to bounce around the lineup. He tallied 37 points (11 goals and 26 assists), his second-highest in his career behind his tenure with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18.

Namestnikov is in the final year of his two-year $2 million contract, which he has a good chance of outplaying if he starts the season at 2C. He’s a solid two-way forward, and his importance to the team isn’t always measured by the scoresheet. Nonetheless, his defensive and offensive capabilities will be essential going forward. He played well during the preseason, and if last season is any indication, his increased role on the team could potentially lead to a career season for the veteran.

Colin Miller

Colin Miller, who hardly played for the Jets after being traded last season, has already made a huge impact on the ice this preseason. In four preseason games, he scored three goals and tallied two assists.

Colin Miller, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Last season, Miller only played five regular season games and finished with one assist. Without Dillon or Nate Schmidt, and with Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola injured, Miller is expected to slot into the third pair. He just signed a two-year $3 million contract, which is a little hefty for someone who’s played so few games for an organization, but if his offensively dominant preseason is any indicator, he is going to move the needle and outplay his contract by a long shot.

Adam Lowry

Adam Lowry is arguably one of the most important players on the team. Aside from his role as captain, he’s one of the most solid centres on the Jets. While the 2C and 4C fluctuate frequently, he’s always stood strong as the gritty 3C that shuts down opponents. Last season, he finished with 35 points (12 goals and 23 assists).

He’s on a $3.25 million contract, and if he can replicate his success from last season, he’ll certainly outplay that. He’s essential to the penalty kill and had one of his best defensive seasons in 2023-24. He even received a number of Selke Trophy votes for his efforts. With his on-ice skill and leadership abilities, he will outperform his contract once again.

Final Thoughts

There are a few additional players who have the opportunity to outperform their contracts. Gabriel Vilardi, who’s on the tail end of his $3.4 million contract, is set to be on the first line again and can outplay his contract if he stays healthy this season. Nino Niederreiter signed a $4 million contract last year, and he’s been essential on the Jets’ third line. With Stanley and Heinola out, Haydn Fleury can absolutely outplay his one-year, two-way $775,000 contract if he sees consistent playing time. Overall, the Jets have a lot of bargain contracts to work with and a good chance for a number of players to outplay their pay grade.