Reflecting on Adam Lowry’s First Season as Jets Captain

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, Adam Lowry was named the new captain of the Winnipeg Jets. Responses were a bit mixed. Some fans celebrated his new title while others argued in favour of other players. Let’s take a look at how Lowry’s first year as captain went and what makes him such a strong leader both on and off the ice.

Lowry’s Path to Captaincy

The Jets selected Lowry 67th in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft and he has played the entirety of his career in Winnipeg. In his rookie season (2014-15), he scored 11 goals and led the team with 255 hits. He’s scored 105 goals, tallied 134 assists, and recorded 1,878 hits in 702 NHL games. He’s lauded as one of the toughest guys on the team and isn’t afraid to stand up for his teammates.

Behind Mark Scheifele, Lowry is the second longest-tenured Jets player on the current roster. He centred one of the best lines on the team last season with Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter, filling out the gritty third line that was rarely separated. He’s one of the Jets’ best five-on-five forwards and is essential to the penalty kill.

Lowry Exemplifies On-Ice Leadership

Lowry was a leader in the dressing room prior to his first season as captain. He was previously one of the team’s alternate captains, along with Scheifele and Josh Morrissey, after Blake Wheeler was stripped of his captaincy. He always led by example, and that was no different with his gritty, team-first style of play last season. He’s not afraid to sacrifice himself on the ice, whether in a fight or with a gutsy block, of which he hit a career-high of 65 last season. Not only that, but under his leadership, the team had a fantastic regular season, finishing second in the Central Division.

It’s no secret that Lowry is one of the most respected guys in the league. Prior to becoming captain, one of his most notable traits was the way he always showed up for his teammates and played hard in every situation. That didn’t change last season, even with his new title. When asked about Lowry halfway through last season, Cole Perfetti noted, “He has everyone’s back in this room[…] He would do anything for anyone” (from “‘He’s the same Adam:’ Jets together as they’ve ever been under captain Lowry,” The Winnipeg Sun, Jan. 18, 2024). He always stood up for his teammates, showed up for the team (even on off days), and played hard every single game.

Lowry’s Leadership Extends Off the Ice

He’s as much of a leader off the ice as he is on it. Team chemistry last season seemed to be at an all-time high. He’s always encouraging his teammates and working with them to get better as a group. Brayden Yager, who the Jets received in exchange for Rutger McGroarty a few weeks ago, told reporters the other day that Lowry was one of the first players to reach out and welcome him to the team. Lowry, in turn, emphasized to reporters how he wants everyone to feel welcome, even if they haven’t played for the organization yet. Little gestures like this are essential to team cohesion, and having a captain willing to go the extra mile for his teammates is a great sign for things to come.

Lowry is also an essential piece in the greater Winnipeg community. Last season, he received the Jets Community Service Award for his work with the Toba Centre for Children & Youth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping victims of child abuse. He’s been an ambassador for the organization since 2022 and makes appearances at a variety of events throughout the year. He’s not only a leader for his team, but he’s a leader for the city and works to make a positive impact in the community.

Not Much Is Set to Change for Lowry’s Captaincy This Season

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Lowry told reporters in an informal interview that he wants to “approach [captaincy] similarly to last year” and make sure that he “brings the effort, shows up for [his] teammates every day, and [tries] to maintain focus on [their] end goal, the Stanley Cup.” He also quipped about the other great leaders in the room who “make [his] job easy.”

Should Lowry maintain his standards of leadership and character this season, the team will thrive. He’s a dedicated, worthy leader who’s committed to the betterment of the team and makes positive changes both on and off the ice. With a leader like that, the Jets are sure to be in a good place going forward.