Jets’ Trade of McGroarty Ends Summer-Long Saga

After months of speculation, it was announced Thursday that the Winnipeg Jets have dealt forward prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins, closing the book on what ended up being a summer-long saga of wondering what the return would be for the 2022 14th-overall pick. The Jets received forward Brayden Yager in the deal, a 19-year-old center who plays for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The Jets have traded Rutger McGroarty to the Penguins for Brayden Yager pic.twitter.com/DawiWivQtO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 22, 2024

After reports emerged that McGroarty didn’t see a long-term future with the Jets and that a trade was likely, many assumed that resolution would be swift, as the 2024 NHL Entry Draft was fast approaching (from The Athletic, What I’m hearing about why Winnipeg Jets top prospect Rutger McGroarty is in trade talks, June 22, 2024). Fast forward two months and a deal was finally reached.

McGroarty Leaves Jets, Wolverines to Join Penguins

Not only did McGroarty leave the Jets in the deal, but shortly after, he also chose to leave the University of Michigan and sign his three-year entry-level contract with the Penguins, a decision he didn’t want to make when with the Jets organization. With him signing that deal, it’s safe to assume the Penguins have given him more confidence that he would have a shot at a full-time NHL spot in their lineup.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

That was the bulk of the issue, it appears, with McGroarty’s time with the Jets, as he wanted that shot in the NHL while the Jets envisioned an American Hockey League (AHL) stint as a better alternative to start. This was something that came into play near the end of last season, as McGroarty chose not to sign with Winnipeg due to their hesitancy to play him late in the season (The Athletic).

Clearly, the Penguins saw an avenue where they could promise him the NHL time he wanted, and within hours of the trade, the pen was put to paper. Despite having 13 NHL forwards under one-way contracts, the Penguins don’t necessarily have the roadblocks in their middle or bottom six that would prohibit a McGroarty debut. Far more question marks in that group provide him with the chance to step right in, and it’s clear he wouldn’t have had that chance with the Jets.

Yager a Fantastic Return for the Jets

Well, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has done it again and pulled off a nice return despite being backed into a corner. Yager is a talented center with a great shot he can use from anywhere in the offensive zone. Drafted 14th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the young center has the tools to play a key role in the middle six in the coming years.

As mentioned in his draft profile, he also has a great tendency to be a force on the backcheck and play a two-way game. When combined with his ability to move well around the ice, he has the makings of an impact forward in the NHL once he reaches the professional level.

Related: Penguins Acquire Rutger McGroarty from Jets

Yager’s last season with the Warriors in the WHL was spectacular. In 57 games in 2023-24, he posted 35 goals and 95 points as he helped the Warriors win the Memorial Cup. He’ll be returning to Moose Jaw for another season unless he somehow cracks the opening-night lineup. Already under Jets control, expect to see Yager have another productive season in a leadership role while also potentially playing a part in the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship for Canada this December.

The McGroarty Saga is Finally Over

As upsetting as it might be for fans to wonder what McGroarty could have been in a Jets jersey, Yager should excite them just as much. That said, it’s fair to play the “what if” game about a player who just last year was already profiling as a key figure for the Jets in the future.

One of the most important things about this trade is that it finally gets the Jets out from under that cloud of uncertainty that’s been hanging over them since the middle of June. With the distraction now aside, the Jets can look at another bright future and start to wonder where Yager might fit down the line. It’s hard to feel upset about the value of the deal, and it’s really exciting to think of where another young talent might fit in the future.