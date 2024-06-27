Jets Should Have Many Options in Rutger McGroarty Trade Return

Rutger McGroarty is on the trade block, and it’s being reported that he is “likely” to be traded, even as early as this week. (from The Athletic, What I’m hearing about why Winnipeg Jets top prospect Rutger McGroarty is in trade talks, June 22, 2024)

This news shocked Winnipeg Jets fans Saturday, June 22, as the top forward prospect in the organization feels his path to the NHL is best suited in another organization. This leaves the Jets with a wide-open trade market for the 14th overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, who has done nothing but excel in his two years at the University of Michigan’s Hockey program.

If there is one certainty in the entirety of this situation, it’s that the Jets will have plenty of suitors for the 20-year-old’s services. Here are some of their options for a potential trade going forward.

Jets’ Rutger McGroarty Could Be Traded at the 2024 NHL Draft

Trades do not often happen too often on the draft floor, but when it comes to McGroarty and the challenges the Jets are faced with, a trade could get the Jets back into the first round. They dealt away their 2024 first-rounder in the trade for Sean Monahan earlier this season. A trade on the draft floor could go down if a team feels that McGroarty is a better value than any of the prospects on the board, and the Jets feel they can get similar value from an available player.

Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to draft capital, what is McGroarty’s value? He’s a 6-foot-1, 205-pound power forward who has produced at an incredible rate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). He’s coming off of a season with Michigan where he posted 16 goals, 36 assists, and 52 points in 36 games.

When you take his production last season into account, along with the fact he was a 14th overall selection, he’s more NHL-ready than the majority of the prospects in the upcoming draft. Some potential targets on the higher-end for picks include the New Jersey Devils (10th overall pick), and the Buffalo Sabres (11th overall pick).

Rutger McGroarty very well could be traded before Friday's NHL draft.



The #NHLJets will look to get value for their top forward prospect who has steadily improved in his two years at Michigan since being drafted.



Here's his NHLe projection card courtesy of @JFreshHockey 👇 pic.twitter.com/aK6V4Lj6rI — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) June 26, 2024

A few Eastern Conference teams in the middle of the first-round could be options, as the Detroit Red Wings (15th overall), and Washington Capitals (17th overall) both could offer up their picks for McGroarty. Further down the board, the Western Conference rival Vegas Golden Knights (19th overall) or Los Angeles Kings (21st overall) could use a young forward on an ELC to help with their respective salary cap situations.

The Jets finished fourth in the NHL last season with 110 points. Trading their top prospect for a first-round pick in the same range they selected McGroarty would be “kicking the can down the road”, as this player likely wouldn’t make an impact for another three to four seasons. By that point Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele are each 33, and they are two key pieces of your core who would be past their typical “prime” years. Which is why the Jets could opt for what is behind door number two.

A McGroarty Trade Could Mirror Gauthier-Drysdale Return

If the Jets want to add to their roster with a player that can help next season, and is still young and on a cheaper contract, recent NHL history shows that the potential for a deal of that style is possible.

Cutter Gauthier was drafted fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, and told the Flyers he was unwilling to sign with them. Because of that, Philly acted fast, and traded Gauthier for a young, right-handed defenceman in Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks, a player who immediately stepped into the top four while only being 22 years old. The Jets may be able to mirror this approach and flip their own unhappy prospect for a young defenceman, one that could play in the NHL as early as next season.

Could McGroarty be a part of a lager package to land David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets? Columbus has Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley, who were both McGroarty’s teammates at Michigan and could recreate that chemistry at the NHL level. The Jets would certainly have to add to a package for Jiricek, however, acquiring a young defencemen would help the Jets now and into the future, and could somewhat rectify the situation at hand.

McGroarty Could Be a Part of a Larger Trade for a Premium Asset

Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes is popping up all over trade boards as a 25-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) looking for a new contract. I bring him up as an example of the third option Winnipeg has, which is to use McGroarty in a larger package to acquire a surefire, quality NHLer.

While Necas may be a target better suited for the services of Nikolaj Ehlers, who is also on the trade block for Winnipeg, McGroarty could be one piece to a bigger package over the next week or so.

For other proven, veteran options on trade boards, the Jets could target Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators to fill out their top four. Other options include Ryan Pulock from the New York Islanders, and John Marino from the New Jersey Devils are two right-handed targets who could play in the Jets top four as early as next season. Marino is especially intriguing, with $4.4 million in AAV due for another three seasons on his current contract, he has posted strong analytics in his time with New Jersey, and could be a prime candidate for a trade given the Devils’ logjam on defence.

Between the draft capital option, the “young player for young player” option, and trading McGroarty in a larger package for a premium asset, the Jets will have plenty of avenues they could take in a trade with the 20-year-old winger. Because of his pedigree at such a young age, General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff should have plenty of suitors, and a bidding war, which could bring this right up until the draft or potentially soon after.