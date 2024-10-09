Ex-Oilers Broberg and Holloway Shine in Blues Debut

If their first game of the 2024-25 season was any indicator, the Edmonton Oilers will regret letting Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway walk. The two young talents, both selected in the first round of their respective draft class, were regarded as the two top prospects in the Oilers organization just a few months ago.

Related: Oilers Failed to Give Lavoie Proper Opportunity

That all changed in mid-August when the St. Louis Blues signed both restricted free agents to offer sheets. Broberg’s was a two-year deal with a $4.58 million cap hit, while Holloway’s was also a two-year contract worth $2.29 million. Given that the Oilers were right up against the cap, the discussion started with who they would keep. Some were optimistic they could match both offers, but most realized only one was likely to stick.

Instead, the Oilers shocked the hockey world by matching neither one and lost some serious depth in what is supposed to be a Stanley Cup or bust campaign. If both players continue to produce as they did on Tuesday night in the Blues’ regular-season opener against the Seattle Kraken, the decision to let both walk will be considered a huge mistake by Oilers brass.

Holloway and Broberg Help Lead Blues to Victory

The game could not have gone better for the Blues last night. Not only did their two new additions shine with Broberg scoring a goal and Holloway adding an assist, but they defeated the Kraken, 3-2.

Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A hot start could indicate both players are in line for a breakout campaign. Last season, Holloway managed nine points through 38 NHL games and 18 in a combined 90 games in his career. Broberg only played 12 games in 2023-24, managing two assists.

However, both should have a bigger opportunity in St. Louis. Holloway was likely to play bottom-six minutes with no power play time in Edmonton, while Broberg would have started the season in a bottom-pairing role. Instead, Holloway played over 16 minutes against the Kraken, nearly five more than he averaged in 2023-24. Broberg logged north of 20 minutes, ranked fourth among all Blues skaters.

The elevated minutes aren’t exactly a surprise, as both players possess a high ceiling. Holloway has long been viewed as a player who should have a very impactful career thanks, in part, to his blazing speed. As for Broberg, his slower development path did have some questioning if he would make it early on, though thanks to a huge breakout in the 2024 Playoffs, he’s now seen as having top-four pairing potential.

New Roles in St. Louis

While many blame Broberg and Holloway for signing the offer sheets in the first place, last night was a clear indication of why they did. Yes, they walked away from a Stanley Cup contender, but they knew their roles would be limited, which could have hampered their development and prevented them from earning more money later on.

Related: Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 Milestone Watch

Unfortunately, the Oilers don’t have a ton of young talent in the pipeline, and fans hung their hat on the fact they had two potential studs in Broberg and Holloway who are now shining in St. Louis. The fact that Edmonton didn’t receive any significant compensation makes the loss even worse.

Lesson Learned for Oilers

The Broberg/Holloway ordeal must serve as a lesson for Oilers management. Whether you blame Ken Holland, Jeff Jackson, or Stan Bowman, it’s baffling and the two players remained unsigned that late into the offseason and should have found the money to retain at least one of them. Should the two young talents continue playing at a high level, frustration will mount amongst Oilers fans.