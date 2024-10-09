Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Pacioretty, Lorentz, Tanev & Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs will kick off their 2024-25 NHL season with a visit to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. This season opener brings a fresh start for the Maple Leafs under newly appointed head coach Craig Berube. After parting ways with Sheldon Keefe following a string of early playoff exits, Toronto hopes Berube’s championship pedigree will propel them deeper into the postseason.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster Includes Several Trade Options

The team also made key roster additions over the offseason, adding excitement for this upcoming campaign. How will the new players do against the blue-and-white’s iconic rival tonight?

Item One: Craig Berube Makes His Toronto Debut

Craig Berube, 58, will make his regular-season Maple Leafs coaching debut after a successful tenure with the St. Louis Blues, where he led the team to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019. Berube replaces Sheldon Keefe, who was let go after another first-round playoff loss last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Can Berube’s experience and no-nonsense coaching style be the key to helping the team break through their postseason struggles? The Maple Leafs are banking on his proven ability to manage high-pressure situations as they look to make a deep playoff run. During the preseason, his systems have looked solid and workable.

Item Two: Fans Get to See Roster Additions Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz

The Maple Leafs bolstered their forward lines by signing veterans Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to one-year contracts just a day before the season opener. Pacioretty, 35, is expected to add scoring depth on the third line. Lorentz, 28, brings a Cup-winning pedigree from his time with the Florida Panthers. He also brings physicality, speed, and the ability to play center.

Related: Breaking Down the Maple Leafs Opening Night Roster

Both players had impressive training camps, and Berube is confident they will bring size and versatility to the team. Despite injury struggles last season, Pacioretty is determined to help the Maple Leafs win. “At this stage in my career, the most important thing is winning,” Pacioretty said.

Item Three: The Maple Leafs Will Test a Stacked Top Six and a New Defense

The Maple Leafs’ top-six forwards remain as elite as ever, with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner leading the charge. Matthews, who scored an incredible 69 goals last season, will be looking to build on his offensive dominance. Nylander and Marner remain essential playmakers for the team.

New captain Auston Matthews looks to lead his Toronto Maple Leafs to wins.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On defence, Toronto added veteran Chris Tanev, 34, in free agency. Tanev, known for his elite shot-blocking ability (207 blocked shots last season), will help solidify the blue line. His leadership and defensive skills should provide stability to a defense corps that struggled at times last season. Can he be the best partner the skilled Morgan Rielly has ever played with? If so, opponents should watch out.

Item Four: Fans Get to Look at Toronto’s Goaltending Plan

The goaltending situation has changed, with Joseph Woll expected to take on an expanded role this season. Additionally, free agent signee Anthony Stolarz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season, will compete for playing time.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Roster: Surprises & Key Battles Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

Both goalies must prove their consistency to give Toronto the back-end support they’ll need in their quest for postseason success. Could this inexperienced tandem be better than experts predict? They could be the tipping point this season.

Item Five: Montreal Is a Young Team Filled with Hopes and Challenges

On the other side of the ice, the Canadiens enter the season opener looking to rebound from a disappointing 30-36-16 season in 2023-24, which placed them last in the Atlantic Division. Montreal’s top offseason acquisition, forward Patrik Laine, is sidelined with a knee injury, leaving head coach Martin St. Louis to rely on a young core of forwards like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson looks like a keeper on the blue line, and goaltenders Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau will aim to keep the Maple Leafs’ offense off the score sheet.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Despite these challenges, St. Louis (as ever) is optimistic. He’s been a good coach for this rebuilding team. His focus will continue to be on developing the Canadiens’ success through five-on-five play. Tonight, facing a high-powered team like Toronto will be an early test for Montreal’s pushback.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The 2024-25 season opener between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens promises to be a fun match between two historic rivals. With Berube at the helm and several new faces in the lineup, the Maple Leafs are eager to start the season strong and prove they are serious contenders. Montreal, dealing with injuries but powered by youngsters, will seek to beat their divisional foes and set the tone for their season. Both teams have a lot to prove, making tonight’s game one to watch.

Related: What to Expect From New Maple Leafs Defenceman Philippe Myers

The Maple Leafs will head to New Jersey after the game to face former coach Sheldon Keefe and the Devils on Thursday. The quick turnaround might put Toronto at a slight disadvantage, but it offers fans a chance to see both goalies in action. With back-to-back games to kick off the season, early victories could go a long way in solidifying the team’s position in the Atlantic. Both games should be exciting to watch.