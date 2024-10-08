Can Tanev Unlock Rielly’s Best for the Maple Leafs?

In my early days as a Toronto Maple Leafs writer, I admired Morgan Rielly’s partnership with veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey. Despite his slower speed, Hainsey was praised by former head coach Mike Babcock because he kept his game simple and didn’t try to do things that caused errors.

If I recall correctly, Babcock’s response to someone in the media complaining about Hanisey’s lack of speed on the ice was that (at least) the veteran blueliner knew where to stand. Hainsey’s ability to position himself well made him an effective defensive partner for Rielly, allowing the young defenceman to thrive.

This Season, Rielly Has a Similar Partner – Only Better

Fast forward to today, and there are similar hopes for Rielly’s new defensive pairing with Chris Tanev. Tanev, much like Hainsey, is a stay-at-home defenceman who brings stability to the blue line. However, this pairing raises a big question: Can Tanev help Rielly replicate the success he found playing alongside Hainsey? Can Rielly be even better?

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Flames, Oilers

Head coach Craig Berube has critiqued Timothy Liljegren for trying too much on defence, suggesting that simplifying his game could be the key to his improvement. In contrast, as Hainsey did, Tanev’s defensive style could provide the structure that allows Rielly to focus on his strengths.

In the video below, two Maple Leafs analysts dive into this topic. What do they think about Rielly’s potential for success alongside Tanev this season?

Tanev Brings Defensive Stability to Rielly’s Game

Sam McKee and JD Bunkis recently discussed the Maple Leafs’ new defensive pairing of Tanev and Rielly on their show. Their conversation highlighted several key points about this pairing, as well as the elevated expectations it brings for both players. Could Tanev be the best defensive partner Rielly has ever had?

Here’s a breakdown of their key arguments.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Optimism Comes From Depth, Defense & Determination

According to McKee and Bunkis, Tanev’s arrival addresses a long-standing need for a stable, stay-at-home defenceman to pair with Rielly. Tanev is described as a “pure defensive defenceman,” something the Maple Leafs have rarely had for Rielly, particularly on the top pairing. Tanev’s ability to log heavy minutes (around 21-22 minutes per game) will ease the defensive burden on Rielly, allowing him to focus more on his offensive strengths.

Bunkis believes this is a big addition for Toronto because Tanev provides the right-handed shot that previous partners like Jake Muzzin couldn’t offer due to being left-handed. This complementary pairing could unlock more of Rielly’s potential.

The Importance of a Right-Handed Defenceman for the Maple Leafs

McKee emphasizes how crucial it is that Tanev is a right-handed defenceman. He argues that previous left-handed partners, like Muzzin, didn’t fit as seamlessly with Rielly. While Muzzin was a strong defensive defenceman, his fit with Rielly wasn’t ideal because he wasn’t a right-shot partner.

Chris Tanev, then with the Calgary Flames. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bunkis echoes this sentiment, highlighting that having Tanev’s right-handed shot is “massive” for the Maple Leafs. The team has lacked it for Rielly throughout his career, and Tanev’s presence could help elevate Rielly’s game even further.

Tanev Could Unlock a New Level for Rielly

McKee and Bunkis suggest that this pairing could be the key to seeing Rielly at his best. They reference how Rielly has excelled when paired with stay-at-home, right-shot defencemen. Bunkis draws comparisons to when Rielly played with Luke Schenn, who helped him shine despite not being as talented as Tanev.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

Bunkis raises an important question: Could this pairing unlock another level in Rielly’s game? He believes that Rielly has another level to reach, and Tanev might be the partner who helps him get there.

Both McKee and Bunkis agree that this season will be crucial for Rielly. If he struggles despite being paired with a reliable defenceman like Tanev, it could raise questions about where he stands in the league. Bunkis suggests that if this pairing doesn’t work, it will be a tough indictment of Rielly’s status as a top defenceman.

On the flip side, if Rielly and Tanev thrive together, it could finally give the Maple Leafs the kind of defensive pairing they’ve lacked in recent years—one that balances offensive firepower with defensive stability.

The Bottom Line: Is There a Huge Season Ahead for Rielly?

The pairing of Tanev and Rielly brings a lot of promise but also high expectations. If the two can find chemistry, it could elevate both their games and significantly improve the Maple Leafs’ defensive core. However, if the pairing falters, it could raise serious questions about Rielly’s future as a top defenceman in the NHL.

If this partnership works, the Maple Leafs will be far better for it.