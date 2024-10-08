Canucks Face Challenge Without Joshua’s Physicality and Versatility

The Vancouver Canucks received some unfortunate news with the announcement that Dakota Joshua has been placed on the injured non-roster list. The Canucks forward went public last month with his testicular cancer diagnosis. While it looks like he’s going to be okay, his absence from the lineup will be felt. Joshua has a unique skill set and brings a valuable blend of physicality, scoring, and grit—qualities that the team relies on, especially in its bottom-six forward group.

Head coach Rick Tocchet will need to find a way to fill the void left by his absence. Often, when fans see a previously little-known player burst on the horizon, we point to a breakout season that made us notice him. In Joshua’s case, it’s two seasons.

Who knew what to expect from the youngster when the team signed him in 2022? He had one breakout season in 2022-23 but put up an even better season in 2023-24. That led to the team re-signing him to a four-year contract with a $3.25 million AAV. The question now is whether he can continue to develop as a player and what the Canucks will miss while he’s out of the lineup. That’s still likely several weeks away.

Dakota Joshua’s Breakout Season With the Canucks

Joshua’s 2023-24 season was a turning point in his NHL career. After being signed as a free agent by the Canucks in the summer of 2022, Joshua made the most of his opportunity. Over the past two seasons, his goal-scoring jumped from 11 goals in 2022-23 to 18 in 2023-24, despite playing fewer games. His assists also increased from 12 to 14. Overall, his total points rose from 23 to 32, reflecting his overall growth as a complete offensive contributor for the Canucks. He became more effective at finishing plays and more involved in creating offensive opportunities.

Dakota Joshua, Elias Lindholm, and Conor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks

(Photo by Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While those numbers might not seem eye-popping, it’s what he brought physically that made him stand out. Joshua’s imposing 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame allowed him to play a punishing style that few players on the Canucks roster could match. His 171 hits ranked among the team leaders, and his ability to engage in physical battles along the boards and in front of the net made him an essential part of Vancouver’s forechecking system. He was also good at drawing penalties, which provided opportunities for the Canucks’ power play.

His consistency was one of the most impressive aspects of Joshua’s 2022-23 season. He embraced his role as a bottom-six forward, knowing that his minutes would be limited but that his impact needed to be felt on every shift. Whether delivering a timely hit, standing up for a teammate, or creating space for his linemates, Joshua became a player that coach Tocchet could rely on in high-pressure situations.

Joshua also showed flashes of offensive ability that hinted at his potential to grow into more than just a grinder. His 11 goals were a career-high, and he could finish plays around the net, making him a threat in the offensive zone. As the Canucks looked to improve their depth scoring, Joshua’s development was a welcome surprise.

What the Canucks Will Miss in Joshua’s Absence

As the Canucks enter the 2023-24 season, Joshua’s absence will be significant for several reasons. First and foremost, the physical element he brings to the lineup cannot be easily replaced. Vancouver has other physical players, but few possess the combination of size, speed, and hitting ability that Joshua does. The team will sorely miss his ability to disrupt opposing defenses with his forechecking and tireless work ethic.

One of the areas where Joshua made a noticeable impact was creating energy for his team. His style of play often set the tone for the rest of the lineup, especially during crucial moments in games where momentum was shifting. He could deliver a big hit or provide a spark with his aggressive play that was invaluable in keeping the Canucks competitive, particularly in tight games.

The Canucks will also miss Joshua’s versatility. While primarily a winger, he can play center when needed, giving the coaching staff flexibility in deploying their bottom six. This allowed Tocchet to move players around when necessary, adjusting to injuries or in-game situations. With Joshua out, the Canucks lose some of that adaptability.

Additionally, his absence will put more pressure on the Canucks’ penalty kill. His physical presence and ability to win puck battles along the boards made him a solid penalty killer. Without him, Vancouver will need other players to step up in that role, which could strain their special teams unit, especially in crucial moments of games.

Joshua’s Intangible Contributions

Beyond the measurable stats, Joshua also brings intangibles that are harder to quantify but equally important to the team’s success. One of these is leadership. Although he may not be wearing a letter on his jersey, his work ethic and attitude have made him a respected figure in the Canucks locker room. He leads by example, showing younger players what it means to play a hard-nosed, team-first style of hockey.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joshua is one of the few NHL players of colour, and his presence in the league inspires aspiring hockey players from diverse backgrounds. His journey to the NHL has been difficult, but his perseverance and success are powerful messages about resilience and overcoming adversity. His story resonates with fans and teammates, making him a strong locker-room presence.

How the Canucks Will Move Forward

Joshua was placed on the injured non-roster list as he recovers from testicular cancer surgery. While he has resumed skating, he remains weeks away from being game-ready. During his absence, the Canucks will need to find ways to compensate for the physical presence, energy, and versatility he brings. This might involve giving younger players more ice time or adjusting other roles within the lineup.

However, no one player can fully replace Joshua’s unique contributions, and his return will undoubtedly be a boost both on and off the ice as the Canucks strive for a playoff spot in a highly competitive Western Conference.