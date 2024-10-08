Early Season Battle Lines Drawn in Canadiens Opener Against the Leafs

On Wednesday, the NHL offers fans a plethora of marquee matchups, most notably a battle between two age old rivals in the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Unlike in seasons past, the Wednesday night curtain raiser is at the Bell Centre. What should fans expect from the game and the Habs specifically? Let’s discuss.

Canadiens and Leafs Tempers Flare

The scheduling of this contest is timely. That stretches beyond the fact that the league annually puts these iconic rivals against each other on the first Wednesday of the calendar. Montreal and Toronto tussled in the preseason at the Bell Centre on Saturday, Sept. 28. That was when it happened.

The Maple Leafs predominantly dressed American Hockey Leaguers that night. One of them, forward Cedric Pare, attempted to block Montreal’s bold new trade acquisition, Patrik Laine, as the latter entered the Leafs’ zone early in the game. The result was a terrible, awkward knee-on-knee collision, with Laine getting the worst of it. He’s out for two to three months.

If that didn’t make the match intense enough, Montreal defender Arber Xhekaj took it upon himself to let Pare know what he thought about the incident. Suffice it to say Xhekaj didn’t exclusively express his discontent with words but used his fists too.

With barely a day to go before puck drop, it looks as though Xhekaj may still be a part of the opening-night lineup. What that means for the potential tempers on the ice is anybody’s guess. It’s not as if Pare will be present. But the other team is wearing the same white and blue sweaters.

Whether Xhekaj is present or not, one wonders what sort of extracurricular activities might erupt after whistles. The last thing the Canadiens want rivals to believe is that they are soft. Head coach Martin St. Louis might also be nonplussed if any of his players goes overboard and risks league discipline. It’s a fine line to skate. It’s also Toronto versus Montreal, so said fine line might very well be tossed to the side in favour of sending messages.

Welcome Lane Hutson and New Faces

Probably to very few people’s surprise, defenceman Lane Hutson has made the official roster for 2024-25. Montreal supporters and NHL fans at large probably recollect his arrival onto the scene last April.

The Canadiens were playing for no more than pride on back-to-back nights versus the Detroit Red Wings. Given the circumstances, the coaching staff deemed it okay to give then-prospect phenom Hutson a couple of games. Montreal lost on both nights, but many have lasting impressions of how good the Illinois native looked. He’s fast, slick, has great stick handling, and he’s a solid defender. Now, he’s also just 20 years old. Hutson might not be Norris Trophy material on Wednesday or this season, but his ceiling is sky-high. It wouldn’t be right to ask too much of him versus a high-flying Leafs unit, but there is undeniable curiosity as to what might happen if he and, say, Auston Matthews or William Nylander come face to face. It looks like he’ll pair with veteran David Savard.

Lane Hutson, last April versus the Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Another young stud who impressed during preseason and camp is 22-year-old forward Emil Heineman. He’s not exactly a rookie since he suited up four times for the club in 2023-24. Incidentally, despite not tallying a point, he still finished with a plus-2 rating. The Swede is projected to play alongside Jakes Evans and Brendan Gallagher.

Lastly is 27-year-old Alex Barre-Boulet, who, as per sources, will play a role on the second power-play unit. ABB – as he is also known – has spent time in both Seattle with the Kraken and Tampa Bay with the Lightning. Technically he’s been in the league for five seasons, but the most games he’s played was 34 in 2023-24 with the Lightning. His effort in camp and during preseason evidently impressed the coaching staff enough; if he plays well, he’ll be seen as a treasure amongst the supporters who don’t get to cheer on Quebec natives as often as one would think.

Suzuki Top Line Needs to Start Well

Whether the Canadiens collect a pair of points versus the Maple Leafs or not, one thing that would be nice to see is confirmation that the top line of Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield is fully operational. A goal or two, solid playmaking ability, and visible chemistry would all be signs of that.

Montreal’s top line looked very good down the stretch last season. With playoff aspirations officially dashed, the Slafkovsky, Suzuki, Caufield connection was one of the few bright spots that got supporters excited despite another lost campaign.

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

This was especially reassuring since it was not long ago that Caufield suffered a bad injury that cut his 2022-23 short. That happened to be the same season the organization was called out for possibly making the wrong choice with then-rookie Slafkovsky. How things changed over 12 months.

But that’s all history now. Fans have seen what the trio is capable of when there isn’t much on the line. What does it look like when the long haul of a regular season commences on a franchise that could do without a fourth-consecutive playoff-less campaign?

Toronto vs. Montreal is a terrific tradition the NHL has going for it to kick off the first week of the season. Few genuinely believe that, pound for pound, the Canadiens are better than the Maple Leafs, but they have a knack for playing up to the level of this particular opponent. Montreal doesn’t necessarily have to win – although that would be welcomed – but should at least show that the fanbase has a bit more to look forward to in 2024-25.