Top 5 Canadiens Prospects to Watch at 2024 Rookie Camp

Even before the Montreal Canadiens drafted projected-superstar Ivan Demidov this summer, their prospect pipeline was the envy of most of the NHL. So, even though Demidov is off impressing in the Kontinental Hockey League as we speak and won’t make the Habs’ 2024 Rookie Camp, fans will still see their fair share of stars in the making.

Related: The NHL’s Best Farm Systems Ranked – 2024-25 Preseason Update

Opening Sept. 11, the rookie camp’s roster features 23 players. It’s hard to pare it down to just five players, at least significantly harder than in past years, especially with some poised to make runs at roster spots. What’s arguably most exciting is the prospects who are maybe the likeliest to succeed in that regard don’t necessarily rank at the top of this list. Here are the top five Canadiens prospects to watch:

5. Emil Heineman (LW)

As an example, forward Emil Heineman makes this list as a relative dark-horse candidate, as someone who could maybe sneak on to the roster. He was on everyone’s radar at this point last year and eventually, temporarily (four games) got promoted from the American Hockey League, albeit mainly due to the team’s consistently unbelievable injury situation.

If a spot were to open up, it would be in the bottom six, which does align with Heineman’s skill set as a physical, defensively aware forward. However, especially following the Patrik Laine trade, the Canadiens don’t exactly lack NHL-calibre players up front, with 14 NHL regulars set to make it right now (excluding the injured Rafael Harvey-Pinard, but including the just-signed Alex Barre-Boulet). So, for Heineman to even have a shot, a trade would have to be forthcoming. It’s possible, but not something on which anyone should count.

4. Owen Beck (C)

Owen Beck is another projected bottom-six centre with a near-elite 200-foot game. Fresh off a Memorial Cup and Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as tournament MVP, Beck’s stock has only gone up as a second-round pick in 2022 (33rd overall).

Montreal Canadiens forward Owen Beck – (Eric Young/CHL)

Beck could also theoretically push for a roster spot in the NHL were one to become available. However, at just 20, the logical assumption should be that the soon-to-be 23-year-old Heineman probably has the edge based on his professional experience. Centres Christian Dvorak and Jake Evans are pending unrestricted free agents, making it likelier than not the Canadiens give Beck the season to acclimate to life as a professional hockey player before opening the door for him to take the next step in his career in 2025.

3. Logan Mailloux (RD)

In contrast, a spot has opened up on defense, potentially for the right-handed Logan Mailloux. He undeniably impressed, at least from an offensive-capability standpoint, in the AHL last season. Scoring 14 goals and 47 points, the 2021 first-round pick earned an AHL All-Star Game nod, suggesting he’s done all he can at the lower level.

That’s not necessarily true, as Mailloux’s defensive awareness has come into question. However, after the Laine trade, which led to the departure of Jordan Harris, who likely would have been deployed on the right, the Canadiens are realistically looking to promote from within, based on the aforementioned deep prospect pool. By virtue of Mailloux having a full AHL season under his belt, during which he proved himself more than not, he’s the likeliest candidate to graduate to the Canadiens… just not necessarily the best.

2. David Reinbacher (RD)

The team’s 2023 fifth-overall pick, defenseman David Reinbacher actually falls on this list relative to last year’s (on which he ranked No. 1). It’s easy to understand why. It’s nothing to do with him, as the Canadiens still presumably see him as the hulking 6-foot-3, top-pairing right-handed defenseman they drafted.

Granted, Reinbacher’s season in Switzerland didn’t go all that great. His stats took a nosedive playing on EHC Kloten, which finished near the bottom of the standings. Even so, coming over to the Rocket at the end of the season, he got in 11 games in North America and impressed thoroughly.

Reinbacher has gone on record as saying he’s looking to make the opening-night roster himself, effectively putting him in direct competition with Mailloux above. Obviously, that’s the mindset of pretty much everyone invited here. And obviously not everyone can. However, Reinbacher, by virtue of his draft pedigree and the clear faith the Canadiens have in how he’ll pan out, is closer than most others.

1. Lane Hutson (LD)

Indeed, the fact Reinbacher falls to second place on this list is more so a reflection of what fellow-defenseman Lane Hutson has done than what he hasn’t. This is Hutson’s first appearance, having been ineligible to attend before due to U.S. collegiate regulations. Since having signed with the Canadiens, Hutson made his professional debut in the NHL late last season, getting in two games, which, combined with the hype surrounding his skill set, has perhaps fed into the notion he’s a favourite to make the team out of main camp.

It’s obviously a possibility. However, it’s worth noting, when Hutson signed, he had simply been ineligible to play in the AHL. Still, many understandably see Hutson as the most dynamic Canadiens defenseman since P.K. Subban… who spent one season in the AHL himself, only earning a full-time NHL gig at Age 21. Hutson is currently 20, for some context. So, it’s also a legitimate possibility the Habs take their time developing him, perhaps even a probability, considering they have so many NHL-“established” left-handed defensemen already in the mix: Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble.

Just like Reinbacher falling on this list was not a reflection on him, Hutson conceivably failing to make the Canadiens won’t be a reflection on him either. It’s a reflection of circumstances beyond his control and a call for patience in his development, because so much is riding on it and him transforming into the player an ever-increasing majority believe he can be.