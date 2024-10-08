Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster Includes Several Trade Options

The Toronto Maple Leafs have set their opening night roster for the 2024-25 season. It’s a solid group that includes depth at forward, a reimagined blue line, and some key changes in goal. This is a team that should compete for a playoff spot. But, if it doesn’t, this opening night roster also includes several key pieces that are fairly safe trade bets.

Set to take the ice on Wednesday as the Maple Leafs meet the Montreal Canadiens, the roster is as follows:

Forwards: Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, John Tavares, Max Pacioretty, Pontus Holmberg, Boby McMann, Nicholas Robertson, Steven Lorentz, David Kampf Ryan Reaves.

Defense: Chris Tanev, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins, Philipe Myers, Timothy Liljegren

Goal: Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz

Max Pacioretty is a Solid Rental Option

Pacioretty signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million after bonuses. The deal was for $873,770, which was meant to get the Maple Leafs $1 shy of the salary cap ceiling.

Max Pacioretty, Washington Capitals (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Elliotte Friedman noted, “Toronto wanted this… and I think they are not afraid of making difficult decisions if they have to make them.” He hinted that the Leafs wanted competition at camp and that they could make a trade.

Friedman wasn’t necessarily insinuating that Pacioretty would be the player traded, but the reality is, should the Leafs not play as well as most hope, Pacioretty could be a candidate to be moved ahead of the deadline. If he has a productive season, teams will call. So too, if there’s not a spot for him on the roster and he doesn’t naturally fit somewhere, the Leafs might look to move on.

Nicholas Robertson Gets His Fresh Start

Nicholas Robertson has shown well in the preseason. It’s almost like he’s got something to prove. After a trade request that was denied and a single-season contract extension, the forward has come to camp with a chip on his shoulder. So far, so good.

That doesn’t mean a trade isn’t still possible. In fact, it might be likely. At $875,000 and an RFA, there is some team control for any club that trades for him.

If Robertson remains unhappy with the Leafs, he may not change his mind about wanting a fresh start. If there is any friction with new head coach Craig Berube, the Maple Leafs might finally have to agree that it’s time both sides move on. If Robertson plays well, he will be much more attractive of a trade target than he was this offseason when it was speculated teams weren’t showing interest.

Mitch Marner Finally Moves On

Mitch Marner is playing in a contract year and outside of Igor Shesterkin, he’s the big fish everyone is watching this season. All signs point to an extension if he plays well and the Maple Leafs perform. But, if things go sideways, Marner may take most of the blame and the Leafs might finally break up that core four.

The way contracts are ballooning this summer, Marner will have every right to ask for $11.5 to $12.5 million. It’s not clear the Leafs want to go there and if he doesn’t have a monster season, negotiations could get stressful. Furthermore, if the Leafs underperform this season, any worry that they might not be contenders could mean talk of a trade at the deadline.

Marner would easily be the biggest ticket as a deadline rental and the Leafs would get a massive return.

The odds favor Marner signing an extension over being traded, but it’s not entirely off the table.