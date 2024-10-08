Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Kraken – 10/8/24

The St. Louis Blues are taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena to begin their respective 2024-25 seasons. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (0-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-0-0)
4:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Torey Krug (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Brandon Saad (paternity)
Status report:
- Krug, a defenseman, will miss the 2024-25 season after having offseason surgery on his ankle.
- Sundqvist did not participate in preseason games after tearing his ACL in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 25. The forward did skate in practices during Blues training camp but is not ready to return to game action.
- Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the impending birth of his third child.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Jaden Schwartz
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Joshua Mahura
Injured: None
Status report
- N/A
