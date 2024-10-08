Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Kraken – 10/8/24

The St. Louis Blues are taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena to begin their respective 2024-25 seasons. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (0-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-0-0)

4:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Torey Krug (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Brandon Saad (paternity)

Status report:

Krug, a defenseman, will miss the 2024-25 season after having offseason surgery on his ankle.

Sundqvist did not participate in preseason games after tearing his ACL in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 25. The forward did skate in practices during Blues training camp but is not ready to return to game action.

Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the impending birth of his third child.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Jaden Schwartz

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Joshua Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

N/A

