Pittsburgh Penguins Preseason Takeaways

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ preseason has wrapped up as they prepare for the 2024-25 regular season. While the preseason is not taken as seriously (for good reason), there were plenty of takeaways and things to keep a closer eye on as the regular season begins on Oct. 9 against the New York Rangers.

Younger Players Standout in Preseason

One of the biggest things teams look for in preseason play is for young players who can prove that they belong with an organization, whether they are fighting for a spot in the NHL roster or trying to earn their way into a depth role in the American Hockey League (AHL). This preseason was no different for the Penguins. Two of the younger players who really stood out in their chances this preseason were 2024 second-round pick Harrison Brunicke and forward Jesse Puljujärvi. While both players are at different stages of their careers, with Brunicke trying to make a name for himself and Puljujärvi trying to stick in the lineup, they both had strong preseasons.

Brunicke’s play did not necessarily show up on the scoresheet, but his all-around game as a defenseman stood out; he seemed very comfortable with the puck on his stick and made plenty of plays that stood out for a young player. His preseason play has earned a lot of praise around the organization and the fact the second-round pick is still with the team now says a lot about how head coach Mike Sullivan thinks of him. There is a good chance he earns at least a nine-game stint with the Penguins to start the season.

Puljujärvi, on the other hand, was probably the Penguins’ hottest offensive player throughout the preseason. He was given plenty of chances to prove himself to Sullivan and the rest of the coaching staff and did not disappoint. He tallied eight points (four goals and four assists) in four games played. The Edmonton Oiler’ 2016 first-round pick has bounced around a bit after not being able to find his footing with the Oilers, and his play in the preseason is a much-welcomed sign. If he can translate his play into the regular season, he could add a good chunk of secondary offense for the Penguins.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Other young players who stood out throughout the preseason included offseason acquisition Rutger McGroarty (who should push for a spot on the NHL opening-night roster), goaltender Joel Blomqvist, and Tristan Broz (he was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to start in the AHL).

Injury Bug Bites Early On

Every team fights the injury bug throughout the season, but the Penguins have already begun to battle it with a few players going down and limiting them in the preseason. It starts with defenseman Erik Karlsson, who missed all of the preseason due to an undisclosed injury that limited him to practicing and skating away from the team for the most part. He is expected to be ready for the regular season but will likely have a bit of rust to knock off his skates when he does hit the ice for actual game action.

The Penguins are facing a different injury issue with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. After a strong showing last season, general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas re-signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year extension this offseason to help create a formidable duo with Tristan Jarry again. In the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept.30, Nedeljkovic pulled himself out of the game only 13 minutes into the first period with an injury. He is currently considered to be week-to-week with a lower-body injury, leaving a hole in the crease to fill in the opening-night roster.

Offseason free-agent signing Blake Lizotte was brought in to help the Penguins’ bottom six this season but is also on the shelf with an injury, sustaining a concussion during the preseason.

Blomqvist Steps Up

As we wrote previously, netminder Joel Blomqvist was one of the young players who had a strong preseason, but it did not start that way as he struggled in his first preseason action on Sept. 21 against the Buffalo Sabres. In the loss to the Sabres, he looked a bit uneasy in the net and ended up getting pulled after allowing six goals on only 24 shots faced in just over a period of play. That did not deter the young goaltender, though, as he had a strong bounce-back performance against the Sabres on Sept. 24, stopping all 11 shots he faced and looking much more comfortable.

Related: Penguins’ Joel Blomqvist Needs to Seize Big Opportunity in Front of Him

Overall, the organization’s top goaltending prospect looked like he was more than capable of handling his own, finishing the preseason with two more strong showings against the Red Wings (Sept. 30) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (Oct. 4). This is a much-needed development given Nedeljkovic’s lower-body injury. Blomqvist will try to seize the opportunity to take an NHL roster spot right off the bat this season.

Plenty of Talent Heading to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

As the cuts for the Penguins began to happen in throughout the preseason, it became clear there was going to be plenty of talent heading to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The AHL affiliate will see Broz, Owen Pickering, Avery Hayes, Ville Koivunen, Sergei Murashov, and others in the lineup. While they may not directly impact the NHL roster right now, they are worth keeping an eye on. Whether it is their development or a promotion due to injury at the NHL level or strong play, the “Baby Pens” will certainly be an exciting team this season.

Solid Preseason Gives Penguins Fans Hope

Again, preseason hockey is not always a strong indicator of how a team’s regular season will turn out. Still, the Penguins had plenty of bright spots that hopefully will translate into the 82-game regular season as they try and return to the playoffs after missing out two seasons in a row.