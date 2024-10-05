Preseason Struggles Put Maple Leafs’ Defensemen on the Edge

With the preseason winding down and roster decisions looming, two Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen find themselves in precarious positions. Timothy Liljegren and Topi Niemelä, once considered integral parts of the Maple Leafs’ future, now face uncertainty. Their performances have left more questions than answers as the team prepares for its season opener.

While the organization might file Niemelä as a next-season question, Liljegren’s future is more immediate. The Maple Leafs have considered both blue liners pieces of the team’s future roster, but Liligren’s situation right now must be labeled disturbing.

Timothy Liljegren: Consistency in Question

After signing a two-year, $3 million per season contract this summer, Liljegren was expected to cement his place as a regular defenseman. However, his preseason has been lukewarm at best. While Liljegren hasn’t been outright horrible, he’s been lackluster. And that kind of play has raised concerns.

In a recent game against the Detroit Red Wings, Liljegren logged significant ice time, leading the team’s defensemen with 21:34 of ice time. Yet, instead of standing out, he was overshadowed by less experienced players like Marshall Rifai and Philippe Myers and struggled to make a strong impression. His play lacked the assertiveness and consistency the Maple Leafs need from someone in his role and he failed to dominate despite being one of the more seasoned defensemen on the ice. Now, what happens? Is his spot in the starting lineup uncertain?

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The most telling sign of Liljegren’s shaky preseason has been his absence from the Maple Leafs’ top three defensive pairings in recent practices. Initially thought to be competing for a depth role, Conor Timmins might have leapfrogged Liljegren in the lineup. Liljegren’s performance will be under the microscope if he plays in tonight’s final preseason game. If he doesn’t improve, there’s a chance he could watch from the press box when the regular season begins.

Topi Niemelä: Once a Top Prospect, Now on the Fringe

Topi Niemelä entered last preseason as one of the Maple Leafs’ top defensive prospects. Selected 64th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Niemelä had been highly touted for his offensive instincts and steady play in his defensive end. However, his lack of presence in the preseason has raised eyebrows. Has a decision already been made about his landing spot?

Thursday’s game against Detroit was Niemelä’s first preseason action, and his play didn’t inspire confidence. Playing only slightly more than rookie defenseman Cade Webber, Niemelä saw limited ice time. This suggests the coaching staff isn’t entirely confident about his NHL readiness. There have been no reports of injuries or conditioning issues, so the mystery surrounding his absence from earlier preseason games is puzzling.

It begs the question: Did Niemelä come into camp underprepared, or has the team cooled on his potential?

Topi Niemela, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Niemelä’s future with the Maple Leafs might still be bright, but this preseason has done little to advance his case for a roster spot. The team could send him back to the American Hockey League (AHL) for further development, but his trajectory will be something to monitor closely as the season progresses. At this point in his career, playing with the Toronto Marlies is well and good. However, more was expected – and sooner.

The Final Decisions for Liljegren and Niemelä Loom

As the preseason ends, the Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make. Liljegren and Niemelä were once seen as cornerstones of the team’s defensive future, but their recent performances have clouded those projections. While Liljegren’s NHL experience gives him an edge, his inconsistent play leaves the door open for other defensemen to step up. Niemelä, meanwhile, might need more time to develop, but his lack of impact this preseason has been concerning.

The Maple Leafs must decide whether to give Liljegren and Niemelä more time to prove themselves or consider other options. The final preseason game might be crucial in determining their fates, as both players may start the season outside the main lineup.