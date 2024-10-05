How the NHL Can Fix Preseason Risks and Balance the Regular Season Schedule

The NHL preseason seems to have become more about survival than preparation. For many players, particularly star athletes, the goal has shifted from sharpening their skills to simply making it through the preseason unscathed. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, as for other teams, injuries have become an increasing concern, and with so much at stake for teams and their top players, it may be time to rethink how the preseason and regular season schedules are structured.

The Preseason Problem of Risk

The NHL preseason has always been a time for players to get back into game shape, but it’s also become risky, especially for high-profile players. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs have experienced several injuries or near-injuries during training camp. Three of their core players—Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander—have all faced health scares this preseason. Several other players have suffered minor or more significant injuries.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In a recent preseason game between the Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, newly acquired Patrik Laine and promising young prospect David Reinbacher sustained knee injuries. These injuries highlight the dangers of preseason games for star players who haven’t faced game intensity for months.

A Lopsided Approach to NHL Lineups

One major issue is the way teams structure their lineups during preseason games. To sell tickets, teams often play their top players in home games while fielding prospects and fringe players in away games. This mismatch can put star players at risk. While experienced players aim to ease back into game form, they often face opponents fighting for roster spots. These players are giving everything they have, turning what should be a light tune-up into an all-out battle.

The result is a dangerous dynamic where one team plays at scrimmage intensity while the other is in playoff mode. This increases the chance of injury, especially when prospects and fringe players are playing for their NHL careers and are more willing to take physical risks.

The NHL’s Regular Season Imbalance

Beyond the preseason, the regular season schedule also has its flaws. With 32 teams in the NHL, the current 82-game schedule creates an unbalanced structure. Ideally, teams would play every opponent in their division and conference the same number of times. However, that’s not feasible under the current setup. As a result, some teams face their division rivals only three times, while others meet four times, leading to imbalances that can frustrate fans and teams alike.

For example, during the 2024-25 season, the Maple Leafs will only play the Ottawa Senators three times, with two games in Toronto. This deprives fans in Ottawa—where Maple Leafs games are a big draw—of an additional opportunity to see their team face off against a major rival. From a business perspective, this also impacts ticket sales, as Senators games against Toronto tend to command higher prices and sell out.

A Radical Proposal to Improve the Regular Season: Add Two Games

The NHL could add two more games to the regular season schedule to address this imbalance. Here’s how it could work:

Each team would play its divisional opponents four times (28 games total).

Each team would play the teams in the other division within their conference three times (24 games total).

Each team would face teams in the other conference twice (32 games total).

This would result in a balanced, 84-game regular season schedule. Not only would this ensure that teams play their divisional and conference opponents an equal number of times, but it would also provide fans with more opportunities to see their favorite players.

The league could cut two preseason games to accommodate these additional games. Preseason games are, in many ways, unnecessary risks. By shortening the preseason, players would still have time to prepare for the season, but the overall risk of injury would be reduced. Removing two games would also eliminate some “meaningless” matchups that offer little value to teams or players.

The NHL Needs a Safer, More Structured Preseason

The NHL could restructure how teams approach the preseason to reduce the risk of injury further. Teams often hold rookie and prospect tournaments before the main training camp begins. These early games give younger players and fringe roster hopefuls a chance to showcase their skills.

The NHL could adopt a system where the preseason is divided into stages:

Rookie Games: The first two games would involve drafted players and prospects. These would be lower-stakes opportunities for young players to prove themselves. Roster Competitions: The next two games feature the best prospects alongside players vying for roster spots. NHL regulars would not participate, reducing the chances of injury. Main Roster Tune-Up: The core NHL roster would play the final two preseason games, giving the team’s stars a chance to fine-tune their skills before the regular season begins.

This tiered approach would provide a safer environment for star players while allowing younger and more depth players to earn their spots. Additionally, it would enable all players to gradually increase their intensity as they prepare for the regular season.

The Bottom Line: A Change Is Needed to Fix Some Key Problems

A revamped NHL preseason and regular season schedule could address several key issues. Adding two games to the regular season could create a more balanced schedule while reducing the risks associated with meaningless preseason games. Implementing a structured preseason format would further protect star players from injury while giving prospects and fringe players a chance to prove themselves.

Ultimately, these changes would benefit the players and the fans, creating a safer, more exciting lead-up to the regular season while ensuring a fair and balanced schedule throughout the season. These suggestions would require negotiation between the NHL and the players’ union, but with careful planning, a revamped system could make hockey safer and more competitive for everyone involved.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]