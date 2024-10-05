Maple Leafs News & Rumors: The Atlantic, Stolarz, Robertson & Klingberg

The Atlantic Division is shaping up to be one of the toughest in the NHL. Having made the playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs are again expected to compete for the top spot. However, they have yet to win the division in this era of players—a goal they’ll likely set for this season.

Winning the division could provide a more favourable playoff matchup, but the early part of the season will be crucial. Implementing head coach Craig Berube’s new system and style may take time, but the internal competition for spots should push the team to perform strongly from the outset. If the goaltending holds up, it’s possible.

Item One: In the Atlantic Division, Questions Linger for Toronto

As the regular season approaches, the Atlantic Division remains one of the most competitive in hockey. Last season, four teams surpassed 98 points, and the Maple Leafs are expected to be in the mix again. However, critical questions about the lineup remain. Who will solidify the second-line center role? How will the revamped blue line perform? And perhaps most importantly, can the Maple Leafs count on the tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz to carry them through the season?

The team may need time to adapt to Berube’s new system, but with depth and talent, early consistency will be the key to success in this competitive division. It’s a long season. As I suggest later in this post, avoiding injury is one of the most important aspects of the team. So much luck is involved.

Item Two: Anthony Stolarz Is a Goalie Ready for Opportunity

Veteran goaltender Anthony Stolarz, now 30, has been one of the preseason standouts. After making 15 saves in his latest game, he’s shown he could be a reliable partner to Joseph Woll. Stolarz made a highlight-reel save on Vladimir Tarasenko, showing his calm, composed style in the net. Maple Leafs fans are also beginning to appreciate his quiet, down-to-earth personality off the ice.

Anthony Stolarz, when he was with the Florida Panthers. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

While Woll is expected to be the starter, questions about his durability have opened the door for Stolarz to play a more prominent role. Last season, Stolarz started 24 games, his career-high, and he might be ready for an expanded workload if Woll faces any setbacks. He’s sure looked good thus far in the preseason. Is he ready for prime time? If so, the Maple Leafs could turn what seems problematic on paper into a team strength.

Item Three: Knies’ Biggest Strength Is Playing with Matthews & Marner

Playing alongside elite forwards like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner demands a unique blend of skill, size, and hockey IQ. As seen with previous Maple Leafs projects like Nick Ritchie, not everyone can handle the challenge. However, Matthew Knies has proven that he has what it takes.

Former Maple Leafs GM Gord Stellick was impressed by Knies’ performance during the 2023 Playoffs, likening him to players like Patrick Hornqvist and Michael Bunting, who succeeded alongside stars. Knies’ combination of physicality, intelligence, and the ability to match the speed of play has secured his spot on the top line, making him a crucial part of the Maple Leafs’ offence as the 2023-24 season begins.

Item Four: 3 Reasons Nicholas Robertson Made the Team

Nicholas Robertson earned a spot on the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp for three key reasons. First, he had a standout preseason, scoring five goals and proving he has the talent and drive to contribute, especially after Tyler Bertuzzi’s departure. He looked fast, strong, and continually determined.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Second, he impressed head coach Berube, who praised Robertson’s work ethic, competitiveness, and skill. Berube believes Robertson’s drive will help him succeed in the NHL, solidifying his role on the team. Given that Berube calls the shots, impressing him had to be Robertson’s biggest challenge. He seems to have done that. Good on him.

Third, Robertson signed a “bet on yourself” contract, showing his determination to make the roster. If the Maple Leafs remained iffy about his abilities, his strong preseason performance tipped the scales in his direction. Robertson has positioned himself as a key offensive contributor heading into the regular season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In reflecting on my The Hockey Writers colleague Ben Fisher’s recent piece about three Maple Leafs’ three offseason improvements, I couldn’t help but think of the unfortunate story of John Klingberg’s short and ultimately unsuccessful stint with the team. It’s a reminder that Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving has often taken chances on injured defencemen—just as he did with Klingberg last season and now with Jani Hakanpaa this season. Let’s hope that Hakanpaa’s situation turns out more favourably.

For fans who might not remember, Klingberg had a promising start last season, notching two assists in the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. But things quickly went downhill after that bright beginning. It’s sad to see such a talented, offensively-skilled defenceman like Klingberg out of work this season. Unfortunately, injuries are a cruel reality in the NHL, often deciding the course of a player’s career.

That same luck—staying healthy—has been critical for Robertson this season. After years of battling injuries that derailed his chances, he is finally healthy and making the most of his opportunity.

As we look ahead to the season, let’s hope for the team’s success in avoiding significant injuries. While the odds are that someone will get sidelined at some point, the hope is that the depth will be there to step in. Ultimately, I’m rooting for all NHL teams to stay injury-free. After all, there’s nothing better than seeing the best players competing against each other at their peak. That skill-on-skill display is what makes NHL hockey so darn exciting.