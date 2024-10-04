Matthew Knies Is a Perfect Fit for Maple Leafs’ Top Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ young power forward, Matthew Knies, shares his roots with captain Auston Matthews. Both players began their hockey journey in the desert of Phoenix, Arizona. Knies stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 217 pounds (according to his statistics, he might be heavier), and he has developed into a player known for his size, skill, and two-way play.

Knies Early Hockey Journey

Knies’ breakthrough came with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League (USHL), where his offensive production surged, leading to a standout 45-point season in 2019-20. This play earned him a second-round selection by the Maple Leafs, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Knies excelled at the University of Minnesota, becoming a key player in the Big 10 and a finalist for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s best men’s collegiate player. His size and scoring ability made him a go-to player in critical situations. After a successful college season in 2022-23, where his Golden Gophers came within a heartbeat of winning the Frozen Four Tournament, Knies joined the Maple Leafs during their playoff run. He immediately impressed fans with his poise and readiness for the NHL level.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Knies looked unfazed by the situation and seemed close to the scoring action for his team’s short postseason run. His physicality and skill set him apart. After a successful 2023-24 rookie season, where he landed well as a member of the Maple Leafs elite first line with Matthews as center and Mitch Marner on the wing, he is expected to play a crucial role for Toronto in the 2024-25 season. There’s even talk of the team’s interest in re-signing him to a long-term contract extension. Such rumors highlight the organization’s perception of his value to the team so early in his career.

Hockey Analysts Weigh in on Knies Season and His Fit with the Maple Leafs

Gord Stellick recently joined Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne on Real Kyper & Bourne to discuss Knies’ potential impact if he were to play on the Maple Leafs’ first line alongside Matthews and Marner. Here’s a breakdown of the key things Stellick had to say in the video below:

Knies Is a Great Fit for the First Line

Stellick believes Knies is a perfect fit for the first line. He recalled how cautious he had been when Knies was called up late in the season before last, as he had seen other players struggle with the transition to the NHL. However, Knies’ impressive performance during the playoffs made Stellick confident that Knies has what it takes. He compared Knies’ tenacity and work ethic to players like Patrick Hornqvist, who thrived alongside Sidney Crosby, and Michael Bunting, who clicked well with the Maple Leafs’ top stars.

Not Everyone Can Produce with the Maple Leafs’ Stars, But Knies Can

Stellick emphasized that playing with stars like Matthews and Marner isn’t easy. Not everyone can keep up with their pace and style. He mentioned players like Nick Ritchie, who didn’t work out on the top line, and highlighted how Knies has the right skill, size, and hockey IQ to complement Matthews and Marner.

Though Stellick refrained from setting specific statistical expectations, the conversation turned to Knies’ potential points production if he remained on the top line throughout the season. He suggested Knies could score around 25 to 30 goals, given his size, strength, and (also) ability to “get his apples” (assists.) He even floated the idea that Knies might score 30 goals, especially since he’s a year older and physically maturing into a dominant power forward.

Given Knies’ Role and Playing Style, He Could Have a Breakout Season

Knies’ physicality was a key talking point. Stellick noted how Knies, tipping the scales at 230-plus pounds (Stellick’s guess), brings a unique combination of power and finesse. He’s not just a large body on the ice but a player who can fight for pucks in the corners and win battles in front of the net. His comparison to players like Hornqvist shows his ability to get under opponents’ skin and create space for Matthews and Marner.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Knies’ exact potential point total remain speculative, Stellick’s enthusiasm for his fit on the first line is evident. If Knies continues to grow and mesh with Matthews and Marner, Maple Leafs fans could see him take a significant step forward in his career. Whether it’s 25 or 30 goals, Knies could have a breakout season, cementing himself as a crucial piece of Toronto’s top offensive unit.

As the regular season progresses, all eyes will be on how Knies develops in this high-pressure role. If the chemistry with Matthews and Marner continues to build, Knies could emerge as one of the top young power forwards in the league.