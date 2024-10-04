NHL Rumors: Stars, Maple Leafs, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars revealed where things were regarding negotiations with Jamie Benn and Jake Oettinger. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs revealed that Nicholas Robertson suffered a minor injury. The Calgary Flames make their signing of Tyson Barrie official. Finally, don’t expect the Montreal Canadiens to look to the trade market to replace the production lost with Patrik Laine out due to an injury.

Stars’ Jamie Benn Delays Contract Talks, Focuses on Winning Season

The Dallas Stars are preparing for key contract negotiations, with both Jamie Benn and Jake Oettinger needing new deals. GM Jim Nill revealed to Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News that he attempted to discuss an extension with Benn, but the captain prefers to focus on the current season, saying, “I just want to win this year and make decisions from there.”

Nill added:

“My plan, as long as I’m the GM here, he’s going to be a Dallas Star… He’s earned that right. I think the first thing is are they still performing at the level they should be? And Jamie’s done that.” source – ‘For Stars set to hit free agency next summer, the 2024-25 season comes with high stakes’ – Lia Assimakopoulos – Dallas Morning News – 09/30/2024

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Oettinger, currently on a three-year, $4 million deal, will be a restricted free agent next summer with arbitration rights, making his next contract significantly larger. “We’re going to talk to Jake. There’s still some contracts out there to be signed, which are going to affect that. So really, no rush for that to happen,” Nill said.

Robertson Day to Day with Upper Body Injury

“Nick Robertson is day to day with an upper-body injury per Leafs,” tweeted several Maple Leafs reporters who were sharing news of the forward’s status after a two-goal performance on Thursday night. Robertson has had a tremendous preseason and his performances haven’t hurt his standing with the Leafs, all while perking up the ears of teams who might see him as a trade target.

Related: 2024-25 NHL Season Preview

“Nothing this guy has done in the preseason has been bad for him or the team,” said Elliotte Friedman this week. Robertson has made himself almost undeniable and that might have changed plans for the Leafs. Friedman said there were two paths for the Maple Leafs: trade your problem or solve your problem. It appears the Leafs want to do the latter now.

Flames Sign Tyson Barrie to One-Year Deal

The Calgary Flames confirmed they have signed defenseman Tyson Barrie to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. Barrie, who joined the Flames on a professional tryout (PTO), has now secured his spot on the roster for the upcoming season.

What will be interesting to watch is how the Flames deploy Barrie and if there is early trade talk if he starts to put up numbers that show he’s still a capable offensive defenseman. His signing is as much about giving the Flames some veteran experience as it is potentially inking a tradeable asset that could return them a net profit later this season.

Canadiens Will Not Look to the Trade Market

According to Marco D’Amico of RG.ORG, the Montreal Canadiens are not seeking short-term trade solutions to address their recent injury problems. Instead, the team is focused on making long-term improvements to their roster. D’Amico reported that a reliable source within the Canadiens organization indicated that management is more inclined to explore internal options.

One possibility is keeping promising forward Oliver Kapanen with the team instead of sending him back to his Swedish club. Another young player who could benefit is Joshua Roy, who might see increased playing time. This approach suggests the Canadiens are committed to developing their prospects rather than making quick fixes through the trade market.