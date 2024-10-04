Utah HC: No Better Player to Be Named Captain Than Keller

There was only one choice when head coach Andre Tourigny and general manager Bill Armstrong were deciding on who to name captain of the Utah Hockey Club. For seven seasons, Clayton Keller has been vital in helping the Arizona Coyotes manage the ups and downs and grow as a team. While the team might be in a new state, he’s the perfect player to lead Utah into a new era.

Keller’s Career So Far

Drafted by the Coyotes seventh overall in 2016, Keller was a big part of the team right off the bat, being promoted to the top line in his first season. The Chesterfield native scored 65 points in 82 games and ranked third in Calder Memorial Trophy voting. While the next couple of seasons were less productive, he still led the team in points in his second season. He also helped the team reach the 2020 Playoffs for the first and only time in his Arizona tenure, which earned him an eight-year contract extension that offseason.

After Tourigny was named head coach in the summer of 2021, Keller’s production shot up. He scored 63 points in 67 games in the 2021-22 campaign. Following that, he had the best season of his career, matching Keith Tkachuk’s record for most points in a single season with 86. Last season, Keller still impressed with 76 points.

This summer, Keller helped make sure the transition to Utah was as smooth as possible. He spoke of being excited about the new opportunity while maintaining his support of hockey in Arizona. He also reassured fans that the goal is to win now. Keller has quickly become the face of the NHL’s newest franchise, and he embodies the culture Utah wants to build.

“As a leader, Clayton exemplifies the values of our organization and the identity we want to build for our franchise here in Utah. Indeed, we are proud to name him the first captain in the history of Utah Hockey Club,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations. “On the ice, he leads by example as one of the game’s premier players. Off the ice, he earns the respect of his peers, coaches, and our training staff every day through his relentless desire to get the most out of himself and his teammates. He is ready for the responsibility and will be an excellent captain.”

Embodiment of Utah’s Culture

Tourigny and Armstrong have been vocal about waiting until the right time to name a captain for their organization – the Coyotes have not had a captain since 2020-21. With the team ready for its inaugural season and with a goal of reaching the playoffs, now is the perfect time to name the five-time All-Star captain.

“Clayton’s growth as a leader through the last several years has been amazing, and his continuous pursuit of improvement and his desire to win will radiate on all of us,” said Tourigny. “He’s an elite player and competes with intensity and intention every day. He is a high-character person, has a deep, genuine care for his teammates, and has the respect of everyone in the organization. He’ll be a great captain for us, and I’m very happy to count on Clayton as our captain.”

Keller isn’t the only leader in Utah’s locker room. Lawson Crouse has been with the team for a long time, and Mikhail Sergachev, who helped lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to two Stanley Cups, joined the team this summer, while other veterans will help make up Utah’s identity.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Utah has a strong leadership group, and Armstrong, who has seen Keller develop as a person and a player, is excited to see him lead the team he has built.

“To be named captain of Utah Hockey Club is an enormous honor and one that Clayton has earned,” said Armstrong. “Clayton has evolved into an excellent hockey player and has become an even better person who has earned the respect of the entire organization. He’s looking forward to the challenges that come with serving as a captain and will be surrounded by a strong leadership group that will be able to support and help lead this team.”

This day was a long time coming, but there was also no other choice. Keller knows the team is made up of great leaders and is honored to have this opportunity.

“I’m extremely honored to be named captain of Utah Hockey Club,” said Keller. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire organization for believing in me. I understand, it’s a privilege to be a captain in the NHL and a huge honor to know that management, coaches, and my teammates have the belief in me to lead this team. It’s a huge responsibility and one I have prepared my whole life for. We have a room full of great leaders, and together, we will work hard to achieve our goal of becoming a playoff team.”

It’s a new era for a group that has grown over the past couple of seasons. With expectations of bringing playoff hockey to their new home, it was obvious Utah needed a player to lead them, and no one is more deserving and qualified to be named the first captain in franchise history than Keller.