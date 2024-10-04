Maple Leafs Prospects Serving as Junior Team Captains Show Growth & Experience Within Organization

On Sept. 30, defenceman and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford was loaned from the Maple Leafs to his junior team, the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), but the news in the coming days would undoubtedly cheer him up. It was announced that he would be named the 72nd captain of the team this upcoming season, taking the reins from Stuart Rolofs, who held it last season.

The Maple Leafs made it clear this past offseason through the draft and free agency to shake up their defence with the additions of size, physicality and reliability, with players like Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, while growing and developing future defensive prospects who can bring the same mentality in the future. This organizational change could produce great results in the coming years, with players like Danford and others growing through the system.

Danford’s Growth to Receiving the “C”

Danford was chosen 31st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft. He was praised for his defensive skills, rush defence, and significant offensive improvement. He approaches the game with a higher level of sophistication than most. He understands how to defend in his own zone and advance the puck up the ice. Additionally, he consistently applies physical pressure on the opposing team. He maintains a tight defensive position before reaching the blue line, challenges the opposing team in all areas of the ice, and demonstrates composure when retrieving the puck, effectively evading forecheckers and drawing them in before making a pass.

Ben Danford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Danford’s penalty-killing ability was one of the best among draft-eligible defencemen in the 2024 draft class. His awareness, puck-handling skills, and consistent shot-blocking make him a valuable asset when his team is short-handed. He positions his body effectively, uses his stick to block passing lanes, and is quick to retrieve loose pucks. His awareness of players’ positions on the ice allows him to cover both sides as a right-shot defenceman effectively. Danford can play aggressively to disrupt opponents’ plays or patiently block passing lanes. His willingness to block shots makes him a standout penalty killer, and opponents tend to avoid his side of the ice. Danford’s penalty-killing skills are transferable to the NHL, and he has the potential to become a strong defence-first penalty-killing specialist.

Danford scored one goal and earned 33 points in 64 regular season games in his draft year. He also contributed four goals and 10 points in 21 playoff games for the Generals. As the 14th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, he was widely regarded as one of the top players in his age group. Danford is expected to make significant progress this season as the Generals aim to compete for a Memorial Cup.

Not the Only Captain Within the System

One prospect within the Maple Leafs’ system that many should keep their eyes on, and who was announced as their team captain, is defenceman Noah Chadwick. On Aug. 30, he was announced as the 32nd captain of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The 2023 sixth-round pick had a monster season with the team in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals and 44 assists for 56 points in 66 games. He was fourth on the team in scoring and second in assists.

Chadwick moves well to receive passes, uses fakes and space effectively, and prefers to look for teammates around the slot instead of shooting from the point. He usually aims for sticks rather than corners when taking a point shot. He also demonstrates a strong desire to create opportunities during transitions, opting for passes through opponents instead of dumping the puck out and deceiving opponents if necessary. Defensively, he engages opponents early, directs them to the outside, and effectively uses well-timed pokes and stick work to defend against rushes.

Related: 5 Maple Leafs Prospects Flying Under the Radar in 2024-25

Chadwick’s defensive game is a strength but an area where he can improve. His length and reach give him an advantage at the junior level, allowing him to angle off attackers and limit space in defensive transition. However, these advantages will be less significant as he advances to professional hockey. Improving his foot speed and mobility will help him control his gaps better and recover more effectively when beaten. While Chadwick’s offensive intelligence and vision are notable, these attributes also benefit his defensive play. He can identify immediate threats and use his reach to block passing lanes.

This will be Chadwick’s fourth season with the Hurricanes; at 19, he will turn 20 on May 10. With his entry-level contract (ELC) signed, we could expect to see him with the Marlies later this season when his season with the Hurricanes is over and full-time in the American Hockey League in 2024-25.

A Sneaky Addition to Come in the Future

Sticking with the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Maple Leafs had some time on their hands after they selected Danford in the first round. They would choose again in the fourth round, but that is where they found Victor Johansson with pick 120. He is a mobile, two-way defenceman who is six-foot-1, 159 pounds out of the J20 National League in Finland.

Johansson is a one-man transition machine for his team. He uses a combination of fakes, look-offs, and other means of misdirection to lead defenders one way before cutting or crossing over to go the other way. He employs the same tricks when getting the puck out of his end or breaking down a defence in the offensive zone.

One of the other solid elements of Johansson’s game is his passing. Watching his game, you appreciate his skill at drawing in pressure, buying time for himself, and then making a clever pass through legs or under sticks to a teammate skating into the now open area. He has also demonstrated a solid ability to deliver a pass across the ice and make stretch passes from his end.

He has had a red-hot start to open the 2024-25 season. In ten games, he has one goal and ten assists for 11 points, which is already more assists and points than he had last season when, in 34 games, he had two goals and six assists for eight points. Johansson is someone to keep an eye on this season and monitor in the following years to see how his development is going and when the Maple Leafs might want to bring him to North America.

The Maple Leafs’ development system hasn’t been the most prestigious due to their regular-season success, which drops their draft position, and trading draft capital away to stay competitive and compete for a Stanley Cup. However, the picks they hold onto have been used on players with great potential, including Danford and those mentioned here. From the minor leagues to the AHL in the Marlies to the NHL, the development and growth of their prospects show great promise to develop and join the team when management sees fit to ensure the Maple Leafs are always competitive.