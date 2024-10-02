3 Maple Leafs Who Could Soon Be Traded

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ looming salary cap issues are no secret to their fans, management, or even other NHL teams. With financial constraints tightening, rival teams are likely keeping an eye on potential trade targets from the Maple Leafs roster. Among the players who could be on the move are three solid contributors: David Kämpf, Calle Järnkrok, and Ryan Reaves.

What Do Kämpf, Järnkrok, and Reaves Bring to the Maple Leafs Lineup

These players represent valuable assets for teams looking to add affordable, dependable talent. Kämpf and Järnkrok, in particular, offer consistent, trustworthy performances that any NHL head coach would appreciate. Although Kämpf is known as a defensive specialist, his offensive abilities surfaced during international play this past summer. He showed surprising offensive ability at the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Prague, sealing Czechia’s 2-0 gold-medal victory with a crucial empty-net goal in the final seconds. With that win, Czechia won its first title since 2010. He’s more than capable of contributing on the scoreboard.

Järnkrok has proven he can play anywhere in the lineup, even alongside the Maple Leafs’ elite talent. His versatility has proven to be a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs. Able to move up and down the lineup, he contributes on both the power play and penalty kill, offering an offensive and defensive upside. Jarnkrok scored 20 goals and added 19 assists for 39 points in 73 games in the 2022-23 season—impressive production for a player with a $2.1 million cap hit.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before the 2023-24 season, then-new Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving acquired Reaves to bring “snot” into the lineup. Reaves is a player known for his toughness and leadership. While primarily a physical presence on the ice, he also brings valuable experience and serves as a respected voice in the locker room.

Two Reasons to Move Järnkrok, Kämpf, and Reaves: Salary Cap & Team Development

These three players could become trade pieces as the Maple Leafs navigate their salary cap dilemma. Each player, especially Järnkrok and Kämpf, offers something unique to any team looking to strengthen its roster without breaking the bank.

The preseason is ending, and the Maple Leafs must make several difficult roster decisions. Considering these decisions, Järnkrok, Kämpf, and Reaves must be considered potential trade candidates. Each player has proven his value to the organization. Under normal circumstances, I doubt the Maple Leafs are itching to eliminate them from the roster. The logic behind possibly moving them is rooted in salary cap constraints and the need to create room for younger talent.

Järnkrok and Kämpf: Cap Relief and Opportunity for Prospects

Järnkrok and Kämpf would continue to bring solid contributions to the Maple Leafs, but they come with one major issue—cost. With Toronto pushing to become salary cap-compliant, off-loading their contracts would provide much-needed relief. As noted, Järnkrok’s two-way play and versatility carry a $2.1 million cap hit. Kämpf’s defensive reliability costs the team $2.4 million. At the same time, neither of these contracts is excessive in itself. Yet, in a tight salary cap situation, every dollar counts. Replacing either player (or likely both) with cheaper, younger players would free up enough space to give the team some breathing room.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another critical factor is the development of those Maple Leafs’ younger players. Järnkrok and Kämpf, while reliable, take up roster spots that could otherwise go to emerging prospects. Moving them would help the team financially and open up opportunities for younger players to step into the lineup, which is critical for the Maple Leafs as they build for the future.

The Reaves Dilemma: Is Lorentz a Cheaper, Redundant Option?

Reaves, signed in the offseason for his leadership and toughness, brings something unique to the team. He’s known as a positive locker-room presence and provides the physicality the Maple Leafs often have lacked. However, he takes up considerable cap space at a $1.35 million cap hit, especially for a player expected to play limited minutes. He would be harder to move, but it would be possible.

The question is whether current PTO Steven Lorentz, who could be signed at half a million dollars less than Reaves, can effectively fill that enforcer role. While not as physical as Reaves, Lorentz has shown he can be a solid bottom-six forward, which might make Reaves redundant. If the team needs to find additional cap space, moving Reaves could be a logical choice, especially if Lorentz can take on similar duties at a lower cost.

Trading Valuable Players Is a Tough but Necessary Move

The Maple Leafs face difficult decisions regarding Järnkrok, Kämpf, and Reaves. While each player brings something valuable to the team, the realities of the salary cap and the need to develop younger players make their departures logical.

Moving Järnkrok and Kämpf would provide cap relief and create space for prospects, while trading Reaves might allow the team to allocate resources more efficiently, with Lorentz stepping into a similar role. Ultimately, while the organization is likely reluctant to do so, these moves could be necessary for the Maple Leafs to stay competitive in a challenging cap environment.