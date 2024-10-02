NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Senators, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, news regarding Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins doesn’t stop coming. The latest is that the goaltender is taking some time and still not comfortable with the offer, but the Bruins might be ready to pull it. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid makes a special request to the Edmonton Oilers. Is Arber Xhekaj going to face supplemental discipline for his hit on Tim Stutzle? Finally, have the Toronto Maple Leafs begun talking to Matthew Knies about a long-term extension?

Bruins to Pull Whatever Offer They Did Make to Swayman?

Jimmy Murphy has been all over this Jeremy Swayman story out of Boston and recently tweeted, “An NHL source to me regarding the ‘$64 million reasons’ #NHLBruins team President Cam Neely claimed the team offered Jeremy Swayman to start playing again: “They’re likely going to pull that off the table once the season starts.”

Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast that he’s not sure Swayman will accept an $8 million times eight-year deal, but the Bruins have come up to that number. He says the team feels they have come a long way from their original offer, but aren’t prepared to go where Swayman wants, which is Charlie McAvoy’s salary.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman said Swayman is emotional about all of this and that’s why he’s taking some time. He still wants to be a Bruin, but he’s got to decide how firm he wants to be with his ask. If he stays, he has to be willing to let the emotion go and start with a clean slate. The reason Cam Neely said what he did publicly was because he felt the team was getting pummeled publicly. They wanted to change the narrative.

No Further Discipline for Arber Xhekaj?

Bruce Garrioch tweeted, “Doesn’t sound like the NHL will have any further discipline for Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj for his hit on Tim Stutzle last night. I get that Stutzle’s stick caused the damage but what about intent?” This comes after a late hit on Tim Stutzle that knocked him out of the game.

The Senators lost Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk in that game versus the Canadiens and fans are awaiting news on the severity of those injuries.

McDavid Wants to Play the Rest of Preseason

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Connor McDavid approached Edmonton Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch this past week and informed him he wants to play the remainder of the Oilers’ pre-season schedule. That would mean playing Wednesday night and Friday night, and a total of five pre-season games.

“I just wanted to get into a little bit of rhythm,” McDavid explained after Monday’s game. “It’s tough to get in a rhythm when you play one, sit out a week, and play another.”

He’s been itching to see what the entire group can do together in pre-season, so it’s likely he’s told the coach he’d like to play with as many regulars as possible too. The Oilers have widdled down their roster quite a bit this week, so the games against Seattle and Vancouver should feature most of the regular season lineup.

Darnell Nurse is also likely to play.

Maple Leafs Thinking Long-Term Deal for Knies?

Friedman reports there is talk that the Maple Leafs are exploring a long-term extension for Matthew Knies, who made a strong impression during his rookie campaign and is now being seen as a leader on the team. But, there is also concern that jumping too soon into a long-term deal with a lot of unknowns both concerning Knies and the rest of the roster. It would be a risk to sign him before the season plays out.

“I’m wondering if they’re going to sign him,” Friedman speculated on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts. “Knies is on the precipice of being a really long-term, important piece of the Maple Leafs. There have been some rumors of them having conversations about it.”